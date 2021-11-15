Son still doesn’t know which singer died, reveals grandmother

Little Léo, aged 1 year and 10 months, still doesn’t know that his mother, country singer Marília Mendonça, died in a plane accident, as revealed by the artist’s mother, Ruth Moreira.

In an interview with “Fantástico”, from TV Globo, Ruth said that they still haven’t told the child about the fatal accident that took her mother’s life at 26, and that, for him, Marília is traveling for work.

“He still doesn’t understand what’s going on. For him, his mother went to work, as we always told him: ‘Mother is working’. Because if he looks at her bedroom door closed, he says ‘Mommy’. He wants to go there, he wants to knock, he wants to go in. Sometimes I would go in with him, I would say: ‘Mom isn’t here, no, Mom is working,” he says.

According to João Gustavo, brother of the sertaneja, the family is still trying to find the best way to explain what happened to the boy, but so far they have not reached a consensus on the best approach.

“We’ve already thought of several ways, right? I even mentioned these to my mother: we’re going to talk about the little star, about the queen. His mother was a queen in Brazil, she was the queen of Brazil,” he declared.

Léo is the son of Marília Mendonça and country singer Murilo Huff, from whom she was separated. Now, the artist will share custody of the child with Ruth Moreira. “We are family and we are going to raise Léo in the same atmosphere here. Peace and love, because he will need us a lot”, explained the grandmother.

“She’s here”

In the interview, Ruth Moreira also said that she has remained strong in the midst of grief because it was something her daughter wanted and that she can feel it in “every corner” of the house where she lives in Goiás.

“The three of us were very close. She was always loud. Everything about her was very intense. There’s a silence today. You can hear her laugh in our hearts. She’s here, in every corner of this house. Every little bit reminds her.” , reported.

The family matriarch details that Mendonça has always seen her as a strong woman and, for this reason, she says she cried a lot in the first two days, but that now she is “being very strong because I know that’s what she wanted”.

Singer died in a plane crash

The singer Marília Mendonça died last week as a result of a plane accident in Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais. In addition to the artist, her producer, Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana, died.

The bodies of the victims have already been buried, amid the national commotion. The sertaneja wake was opened in Goiás, it was open to the public and received thousands of fans.

Since her death, Marília Mendonça has received several tributes, such as one by artists Paulo Terra and Edy HP, who painted a mural 23 meters wide and 6 meters high in São Paulo.

The artist was also remembered by singers such as Gusttavo Lima and Henrique and Juliano who returned to the stage and were thrilled to pay homage to the sertaneja. Close friends of Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraísa moved the audience by singing one of the hits of the queen of suffering during the presentation.