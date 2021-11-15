Spain and Sweden take the field for a spot in the 2022 World Cup; see lineups – 11/14/2021

Spain and Sweden take the field today (14), at 4:45 pm (GMT), at Olímpico de La Cartuja, in Sevila, for the 10th and final round of the group stage of the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

The game is a direct confrontation and whoever wins qualifies, while the team that loses goes to the competition’s repechage. Spain currently leads group B with 16 points, one more than Sweden.

The last time the teams faced each other, for the 4th round, the Swedes beat the Spanish by a score of 2-1.

Spain, commanded by coach Luiz Enrique, goes into the field with: Unai Simón, Pau Torres, Laporte, Alba, Azpilicueta, Busquets, Gavi, Soler, Dani Olmo, Pablo Sarabia and Raúl de Tomás.

Sweden, led by coach Janne Andersson, is going to the field with: Olsen, Krafth, Nilsson Lindelof, Nilsson, Augustinsson, Claesson, Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Kulusevski and Isak.

Här är startelvan i kvällens avgörande VM-kvalmatch mot Spanien! Enkla förutsättningar – vid vinst är herrlandslaget klart för VM nästa år. If och lyssna på matchen med start 20.45 i TV4/Cmore/Radiosporten! Kom igen Sverige! — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) November 14, 2021

In the last round, Spain beat Greece 1-0 and took the lead in Group B. Sweden lost 2-0 to Georgia and remained in second place.