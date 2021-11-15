Spain scores in the end against Sweden and guarantees a spot in the World Cup – 11/14/2021

In a lukewarm game with few opportunities, Spain beat Sweden 1-0 and guaranteed the classification for the 2022 World Cup this afternoon (14), at the Olympic stadium of La Cartuja, in Sevila, by 10th and final round of the group stage of the European Qualifiers. The only goal of the game was scored by Morata, 43 in the second half.

With the Spanish classification with 19 points, Sweden, who came second with 15 in Group B, will dispute the repechage in the next phase in clashes yet to be defined.

It went well: Lindelof wears the shirt to hold Spain

Swedish captain and defender Victor Lindelof sweated his shirt to avoid the constant attacks of the Spanish team with his characteristic touch of the ball. It was up to the defender to intercept, fight for the ball and kick away when necessary and hope for the offense to do the rest, even if it didn’t do much good.

Bad: Azpilicueta puts Spanish classification at risk

Right-back Cézar Azpilicueta wasn’t all bad, but as he is considered one of the main names of this new generation of the Spanish team, he left something to be desired in a match where victory was mandatory. In addition to appearing very little in his own sector, he lost some balls that gave his opponents an opportunity to kick into the goal and put the Spanish classification at risk.

Gavi applauded at the Olímpico de La Cartuja

At just 17 years old and in his fourth game as a starter for the Spanish national team, Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, or simply Gavi, was the only one to be applauded by the crowd at the Olympic de La Cartuja. Considered the youngest to wear the Spanish shirt, the steering wheel is one of coach Luiz Enrique’s bets for the 2022 World Cup.

Spain keeps possession of the ball

The Spanish maintained their main characteristic of ball possession throughout the game, but despite their dominance against the Swedes, the team could not effectively take advantage of the few chances they had to decide the game in the first minutes. Not because of the demerit of Spain’s attack, formed by Sarabia, Raúl de Tomás and Olmo, but because of a well-positioned defense that only failed at 43 of the second half.

Sweden retreating and on the break

Sweden seen in the match was very different from the one that beat Spain 2-1 in the fourth round of the group stage. Visibly inferior to the Spaniards today, especially in plays that needed a better job with the ball, the team had little to offer during the game and saw Spain dominate the offensive, while remaining back and betting on counterattacks that also did not result in goal.

Chronology

Spain started having the best opportunity to open the scoring with Sarabia in the 8th minute. Forsberg, from Sweden, discounted the attack at 15 and again at 38, but no one managed to score. The same happened in the second half, very similar to the first. Forsberg attacked at 7, Olmo, from Spain responded soon after and the game remained truncated until 43, when Morata scored the only goal of the game.

DATASHEET:

SPAIN 1 x 0 SWEDEN

Reason: 10th round of Group B European Cup Qualifiers

Local: Olympic of La Cartuja, Sevila (ESP)

Date and time: 11/14/2021 (Sunday), at 4:45 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Felix Brych (ALE)

Assistants: Mark Borsch (ALE) and Stefan Lupp (ALE)

Yellow cards: Krafth (SUE) and Rodri (ESP)

Goals: Morata (ESP), at 42 of the second half.

Spain: Unai Simón, Pau Torres, Laporte, Alba, Azpilicueta, Busquets, Gavi (Brais Méndez), Soler (Merino), Dani Olmo (Rodri), Pablo Sarabia (Morata) and Raúl de Tomás (Rodrogo). Technician: Luiz Enrique.

Sweden: Olsen, Krafth, Nilsson Lindelof, Nilsson, Augustinsson, Claesson, Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg (Svanberg), Kulusevski (Quaison) and Isak (Ibrahimovic). Technician: Janne Anderson