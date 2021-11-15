SPFC: Calleri apologizes for expulsion: ‘I wanted to do my best’

São Paulo will not have striker Calleri for the derby against Palmeiras, next Wednesday (17th), at 20:30h, at Allianz Parque, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The Argentine was sent off after eight minutes of play, after a tough tackle on David Luiz. On social networks, the attacker apologized to the team and the crowd.

‘I would like to apologize to my teammates and the entire São Paulo fans. Today, unfortunately, because of excessive will, I ended up being sent off at the beginning of the match and I hurt the team. I didn’t intend on going strong, I just wanted to do my best, as I always do in every move and every game. I will continue to work hard and with great dedication to help São Paulo out of this situation. From the heart, I’m sorry – wrote the shirt 30.

The move took place after Flamengo’s defender took the ball from Rigoni. When the defender was about to throw the ball, Calleri arrived late. Referee Leandro Pedro Vuaden didn’t give the red right away, but after consulting with the VAR, he expelled the Argentine.

Who can replace the shirt 30 is Luciano, who was on the bench in the rout suffered by Flamengo. Even with Calleri’s embezzlement, Rogério Ceni will be able to count on the return of the trio Welington, Nestor and Gabriel Sara, who were suspended.

With this defeat, São Paulo dropped to 15th place, with 38 points, just two more than Juventude, the first team in the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship.