Spider | Kirsten Dunst Criticizes “Extreme” Pay Disparity

Kirsten Dunst revealed that he received much less for the films of Spider man than your co-star, Tobey Maguire, who played the hero. The actress commented on the matter in an interview with The Independent.

“The salary disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme”, he explained. “At the time, I didn’t even question it. I thought, ‘Oh yeah, Tobey is playing the hero.’ But you know who was on the Spider-Man 2 poster? Him and me together!”.

The actress also said that a producer of the first Spider man, in 2002, took her by surprise to a dentist’s office to “to repair” her teeth – but she refused to go through the procedure. “I thought: Hmmm, no, I like my teeth“, remembered.

Dunst played Mary Jane Watson between 2002 and 2007 in the three Spider-Man films directed by Sam Raimi and starring Maguire. She recently said she would “never turn down” an offer to return to the character.

The actress has already denied, however, being in the cast of the hero’s next film, Spider-Man: No Return Home, which will explore the multiverse and has already confirmed the presence of several actors from different iterations of the Arachnid in the cast, such as Jamie Foxx (Electro) and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus).

The premiere of Spider-Man’s third feature Tom Holland is marked for December 16th.