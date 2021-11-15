Spoiler? Boninho gives clue about new ‘BBB22’ ‘button’ and leaves the web intrigued | Television



Boninho – Reproduction/Globe

cuteReproduction/Globe

Published 11/14/2021 2:35 PM | Updated 11/14/2021 2:37 PM

Rio – The preparations and the anxiety for the BBB 22 have already started. With that, reality show director Boninho has already started making enigmatic appearances or reacting to hunches about who will be in the cast of the season, which will start on January 17th.

This Sunday (14), the director posted a rather peculiar video on his Instagram. He started talking about the existence of a button that promises to set the house on fire.

“A spoiler button. Exactly. That button we talked about, which button is that? The button that goes where? A button that goes by the door. A button in Big Brother. Why a button in Big Brother? That button? will be there,” narrated Boninho’s voice.

The video shows several images of what appears to be the floor plan of the most watched house in Brazil. There, it would be indicated the place where this button will be. Is Boninho referring to the forfeit button or is BBB 22 dealing with a new dynamic?

In the comments, people have started to speculate about what it is about. “Sky cute, go where that button goes,” commented Viih Tube. Gil do Vigor interacted with his former confinement colleague writing: “I’m glad we’re not there! We’d create a thousand theories about the button and someone would press it to find out.”

“Each participant will take their button too?”, joked Belutti, who made Boninho laugh. “Watch the video backwards and an impressive message will be revealed,” instigated actor Luzio Mauro Filho.

Check out: