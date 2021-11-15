Steve Bannon, Trump’s ally, surrenders to FBI | World

He was twice indicted for contempt on Friday: for refusing to appear to testify and for refusing to provide documents in response to a commission subpoena.

“We are toppling the Biden regime, I want you to stay focused, this is just noise,” he said before handing himself over.

He is expected to be heard by a judge later this Monday.

US Deputies Want to Sue Steve Bannon for contempt

In October, the Democratic-majority House of Representatives passed a resolution against Bannon with 229 votes in favor — nine of them Republicans — and 202 against, urging the Justice Department to take action against Trump’s former strategist.

2 of 3 Steve Bannon before turning himself in to the FBI, November 15, 2021 — Photo: Jim Bourg/Reuters Steve Bannon before turning himself in to the FBI, November 15, 2021 — Photo: Jim Bourg/Reuters

The investigating commission wants Bannon to testify because it believes he “had some prior knowledge of the extreme events that took place” on Jan. 6, when Trump encouraged an insurrection as Congress met to ratify now President Joe’s election victory Biden The protest soon turned into an attempted coup against the Legislature, with the invasion of the Congress building.

Bannon made statements on his podcast on the eve of the Capitol attack that raised eyebrows: “Will chaos set in tomorrow? Many people have said to me, ‘If there was a revolution, it would be in Washington.’ Well, this will be the time of you in history,” Bannon told followers.

Bannon used rejected argument

Bannon was supported by a lawsuit filed by Trump to prevent certain documents related to the events from being revealed. He asked the committee to postpone his appearance until the court decides what to do about Trump’s action, but his request was rejected.

In 2016, Bannon was named one of the key strategists in the avalanche of rumors and lies that fueled Trump’s successful campaign, fueling bitterness from sectors of the conservative electorate on issues such as immigration.

Bannon, a former banking and media executive who once ran the far-right website Breitbart News, also maintains close ties with the Bolsonaro family, especially far-right deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, who often praises the American.

He has already provided informal consultancy to the Brazilian clan and announced support for Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the 2018 second round of elections.

3 of 3 Steve Bannon surrendered to the FBI on November 15, 2021 — Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters Steve Bannon surrendered to the FBI on November 15, 2021 — Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

This is not the first time Bannon has been arrested. In August 2020, he was arrested on charges of embezzling money from a campaign to support the construction of a wall between the United States and Mexico.

At the time, he posted a $5 million bond and got out of prison.

The “We Built That Wall” campaign raised US$25 million (about R$142 million) that were donated by hundreds of thousands of people.

According to the Department of Justice, at least US$1 million (approximately R$5.64 million) would have gone to Bannon himself, who used the money in other of his organizations or for himself.