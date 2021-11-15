Steve Bannon turns himself in to FBI on contempt charges

WASHINGTON, NOV 15 (ANSA) – Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, turned himself in this Monday (15) at FBI headquarters in Washington, the United States, after being indicted for contempt of Congress. .

The far-right ideologue is the target of two charges for not having collaborated with the commission that investigates the assault on Capitol Hill promoted by Trump supporters on January 6 of this year. According to the Justice Department, Bannon declined to both testify and provide requested documents.

The suspicion is that Trump’s former strategist knew in advance of the uprising, which took place the day Congress met to ratify Joe Biden’s victory in the November elections.

The robbery ended with five people dead, including Republican supporters.

Bannon was the architect of Trump’s victorious campaign in 2016, but broke up with the mogul less than a year after his arrival at the White House.

After stepping away from the president, he strengthened ties with the European far right, such as Italian Matteo Salvini and French Marine Le Pen, and became closer to the Bolsonaro family. He also has connections in the ultra-conservative wing of the American Catholic Church, which opposes Pope Francis.

Bannon had already been arrested in August 2020 on a charge of embezzling money from a campaign to finance the wall on the US-Mexico border, but was released after posting $5 million bail. (ANSA).

