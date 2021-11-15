Sthe and Dynho exchange caresses and clasp hands

The tender moments between Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves continue in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The two drew attention after another moment of exchanging caresses.

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthe intertwine hands Image: Playback/Playplus

The influencer was seen stroking the dancer’s chin, who reciprocated by interlacing her hand with Sthe’s. Both have been criticized on and off the show for having relationships and have even been accused of infidelity. They defended themselves, however, saying that it is a fraternal caress.

Sthefane fans have already mobilized on the networks asking for respect for the girl.

The supposed “romance” between the two was once again a topic among viewers:

Guys, but for the love of Sthe she is A LOT affectionate with the men in the house She holding hands with Dynho on the couch like… it’s uncomfortable for their spouses man She is not friends with Mirella and Dynho is not friends with her fiance — trix (@trix commented) November 10, 2021

Sthe & Dynho caressing each other looking at the bullshit between Val X Aline #The farm woman preserve yourself… Dynho also needs to create shame in his face — WANESSA (@eawanessa) November 10, 2021