Sthe and Dynho exchange caresses and clasp hands

The tender moments between Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves continue in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The two drew attention after another moment of exchanging caresses.
The influencer was seen stroking the dancer’s chin, who reciprocated by interlacing her hand with Sthe’s. Both have been criticized on and off the show for having relationships and have even been accused of infidelity. They defended themselves, however, saying that it is a fraternal caress.
Sthefane fans have already mobilized on the networks asking for respect for the girl.