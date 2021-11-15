Stick break between Dayane and Aline ends in water war: “Crazy”

Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello led the discussion and the fight ended in war and screaming

Get out from below! Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello lowered the level this Sunday (14) in The farm.

The (now ex) allies were talking in the pantry when the chat turned into an ugly fight that even led to a water war. Is that the ex-panicat began to expose moments when she was upset with the model and the ex-Gran Fratello ended up not accepting it very well.

“Friend, the day you looked at me in bed and said: ‘You’re nothing to nobody in here'”, began Aline. But it was quickly cut off by the other piece: “I never said that. You’re taking things as it suits you. (…) Aline, it’s not true. ‘What’s worse? Take five cards or not receive it?’ That was the meaning”.

The black-haired one disagreed: “That you said here: ‘What is better? Carrying five signs or being nothing?’. You spoke with those words”.

Dayane then fumed and raised his voice. “See, when I say something you get totally stressed out and start screaming,” complained Aline.

“No, because you turn things your way”, countered the ex-Gran Fratello. “I don’t rotate. This is recorded, Dayane”, replied the other.

The discussion continued with the model raising her voice and, annoyed, Aline threw the water from her small bottle on the piece.

Dayane opened the pantry door and caught the attention of MC GUI to observe the fight between the two, she even made a point of firing a curse: “I’m talking to this crazy woman here, she just wet me. There’s more. Meeting on the roof.”

Aline repeated it a few times for the model to take the discussion seriously: “I’m talking to you”.

CLIMÃO

There’s a climate like that going on this Sunday (14) in The farm.

This because Dayane Mello and Valentina Francavilladecided to put Aline Mineiro against the wall to see if the ex-panicat will continue to support Rich Melquiades even after the ugly fight between the four of them at the last party.