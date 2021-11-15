Study reveals that milk brings important benefits to diabetics

We often hear from many people, especially our grandparents, that a little milk in the morning always goes well. Well, popular wisdom is once again proven by science. A study by Canadian scientists from the Human Nutraceutical Research Unit at the University of Guelph, in collaboration with the University of Toronto, has shown that drinking milk during breakfast, even with carbohydrate-rich foods, lowers blood glucose even after lunch .

The news is even more important for a population of 16.8 million Brazilian adults (20 to 79 years old) who suffer from type 2 diabetes. According to data from the Diabetes Atlas of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Brazil is the 5th country in incidence of the disease in the world, we are second only to China, India, United States and Pakistan.

According to endocrinologist Pryscilla Moreira, one of the greatest challenges for patients with diabetes is precisely to combat this imbalance in glucose metabolism, which is, roughly speaking, the amount of sugar in the blood. “When a patient with diabetes has an uncontrolled diet, with regard to sugar, he has a worsening of these glycemic levels, and therefore, a worsening in the control of the disease”, explains the doctor who works in the complex of medical and health services in Goiania, the Orion Complex.

The expert says that one of the best ways to control diabetes is through a healthy diet without excesses. “When the patient manages to control glucose through food, it is possible to reduce the amount of medication, significantly reduce the time for the disease to worsen and reduce the effects of complications that may appear. So, when we talk about glucose control, we are not talking only about the consumption of sweets and sugar, but mainly about the carbohydrate present in a series of foods such as fruits and vegetables, in foods based on white flour, because these yes, when not properly controlled , they are the great villains of the patient with diabetes”, explains Pryscilla.



Milk Benefits

In addition to what was revealed in the study at the University of Guelph, the endocrinologist cites other benefits of milk, a protein food that helps a lot in better absorption of carbohydrates. “The amount of protein that milk offers is very important for the patient to have greater control of their glycemic levels”, points out the doctor.

But, regardless of this benefit for diabetics, endocrinologist Pryscilla Moreira explains that milk, in general, is very beneficial to the population, after all it is a cheap source of protein and calcium, a very important mineral for the formation of bones and teeth, for the regulation of blood coagulation and for neuromuscular functions.

wellness and health

For centuries, milk has been linked not only with its primary food function, but also with the issue of health and well-being. For many health and behavioral experts, this most likely stems from the deep relationship we have with milk as soon as we are born, through the breastfeeding process.

But to remain in this segment of food that promotes health and well-being, the dairy industry is among the most evolved in the food sector. “Today, thanks to modern processing techniques, we are able to produce a series of types of milk, as well as different derivatives. Today, in addition to long life milk, which is among the most consumed items, we have skimmed, semi-skimmed, lactose-free milk; a great evolution of the product that made more people consume this food”, explains André Luiz Rodrigues Junqueira, president of the Marajoara Laticínios group.

Despite its animal origin, cow’s milk, as André Luiz explains, is among the safest foods for human consumption. “The modern pasteurization and sterilization process, using the UHT method [da sigla em inglês para Ultra High Temperature], guarantees a sterile product from any microorganisms harmful to health. And yet: Brazilian legislation does not allow the addition of any type of preservative to milk, which makes the food an even healthier option, both for adults and children. As it is a product of animal origin, milk is subject to strict inspection, which is carried out by the dairy industries”, details André Luiz.