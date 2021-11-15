Summaries of the week’s chapters from 11/22 to 11/27 · TV News

Monday, 11/22 (Chapter 91)

Isabel and Gastão leave for a trip to Europe. Pilar suggests to Dolores that Nelio may have evidence against Tonico. Solano tells Elisa that he took control of Mato Grosso and declared war on Brazil. Augusto comments with Leopoldina about Luísa.

Faced with Dominique’s avoidance of seeing her mother, Luísa gives up on returning to France. Batista and Lupita despair because they can’t get rid of Lota. Pedro is informed about Solano’s domination of Mato Grosso and announces war against Paraguay.

Tuesday, 11/23 (Chapter 92)

Tonico pretends to help Pedro, who calls for efforts and investments in the Brazilian army. Leopoldina is frustrated at having to postpone her trip with Augusto. Luísa and Teresa decide a truce between the two, to support Pedro and Brazil.

Nélio tells Dolores that he will get evidence against Tonico. Mauá announces to Samuel that the works on the dam are suspended due to the war. Zayla leaves Little Africa, and Candida despairs. Samuel tells Pilar that they will have to postpone the wedding. Zayla looks for Tonico.

Wednesday, 11/24 (Chapter 93)

Zayla and Tonico kiss. Tonico installs Zayla in Quinzinho’s casino. Pilar takes care of Luísa, who suffers from Dominique’s refusal to see her. Guebo tries to talk to Zayla, who pushes his friend away. Lupita believes that Vitória is in love with Quinzinho.

Pedro starts a voluntary recruitment campaign for the Brazilian army. Olu, Tonico and Nélio enlist, while Guebo refuses. Pilar and Dolores forbid Samuel and Nélio from fighting the war against Paraguay. Peter announces his enlistment in the army.

Thursday, 11/25 (Chapter 94)

Caxias alerts Pedro about his lack of military training and asks Luísa for help in dissuading him from the idea. Tonico joins the army. Samuel confronts Zayla. Pilar and Dolores’ plan works, and Tonico gives up trying to force Nélio to join the war.

Isabel suffers for not having gotten pregnant. Pedro celebrates Argentina’s signs of support for Brazil. Nino asks Celestina to marry him. Luísa argues with Pedro for his refusal to give up on the war. Tonico buys Madame Lambert’s studio for Zayla.

Friday, 11/26 (Chapter 95)

Pilar helps Luísa regain her spirits. Caxias says that the Council of Ministers allowed Pedro to go to war as commander-in-chief. Borges makes shady deals with Tonico, and Nélio watches them. Luísa resumes the activities of the Society of Camellias. Dolores goes to Zayla’s studio. Lota catches the frame of Batista, Lupita and Quinzinho.

Saturday, 11/27 (Chapter 96)

Batista declares his love for Lupita. Nélio reveals to Dolores that Tonico has an affair with Zayla. Batista tries to run away with Lupita, but Lota and Bernardinho arrest the baron. Prisca and Hilário ask Vitória to be their new mother, and Quinzinho gets emotional. The benefit organized by Teresa begins at the casino. Augusto moves Leopoldina away from Luísa. Tonico is startled when he finds out that Dolores knows about his relationship with Zayla.

The chapters of Nos Tempos do Imperador are provided by Globo and are subject to change without notice

