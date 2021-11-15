Survivors: Entrepreneurs Tell How They Withstood Bankruptcy Epidemic – Economy

Rui Barreto was able to see opportunities in the midst of a storm (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press )

In the Gutierrez neighborhood, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, the empty shop windows, closed doors and “for rent” signs leave no doubt: there are dozens of small businesses, victims of the new coronavirus crisis. “Here on my side there was a pharmacy. Further on, there was a boutique…”, points out Rui Mansur, 63, owner of Opus Livraria e Papelaria. Installed 36 years ago on Rua Andr Cavalcanti, the store is one of the stores that have survived an epidemic of bankruptcy that has haunted trade in Belo Horizonte for almost 20 months.

Thousands of merchants were not so lucky. The latest survey by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) indicated 9,55 thousand stores closed in Minas throughout 2020, the second worst performance in the country, only behind So Paulo. Across Brazil, 75,000 CNPJs did not resist the restrictions of the pandemic and were written off.

Those who are still standing do not dare to say that they are safe – and neither could they, given the economic scenario that includes inflation, high dollars, R$7 gasoline, in addition to the worst water crisis in history. But risk survival recipes, whose ingredients are varied: from the old installment plan to the WhatsApp distribution lists, through the well-known sales, the most modern Black Friday and bet on year-end sales.

Rui Mansur, from Opus Livraria e Papelaria, describes the storm that came with the crisis as “the biggest fall of his life”. The businessman says that he was even protested by suppliers since, with the complete closure of the city, at the beginning of 2020, he had no resources to honor commitments.

With its name dirty, it lost credit in the square, which at first prevented the use of benefits such as the National Program for Support to Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe). The working capital line was created by the federal government to help microenterprises recover. “The first ‘leap’ I had to take was this: negotiating with suppliers. Of course not everyone understood me. But a lot of people were flexible with me. Even the owner of the property where the store operates. I proposed to him to pay half the rent during the critical period of the pandemic and gradually increase it later, in the resumption. He accepted”, says the merchant.

To keep the money coming in, Rui shifted his focus to sales. With the closing of schools, from February 2020 to June 2021, the trade in textbooks and uniforms – until then, the flagship of the store – dropped to practically zero. The suspension of classes also interrupted the operation of the only branch of Opus, located inside Colgio Loyola, in Bairro Cidade Jardim, in the south of Belo Horizonte. The solution found by the entrepreneur was to promote the sale of games, educational toys and graphics services. For this, he mainly used WhatsApp. “These demands were increasing as the families started to stay at home. As soon as I noticed this movement, I had no doubts: I created a huge distribution list, with the thousands of contacts I had from customers, and started photographing the merchandise to offer. It worked out very well. I started delivering an average of 50 orders per day,” says Mansur.

“I also advertised a lot of graphic services, because, during the pandemic, many people started to work independently, producing graphic pieces. In the end, the diversity of my products saved me. If I sold one thing, at this point, it would have already broken”, he reflects.

With a clean name, accounts already settled and only one employee laid off, Rui resumed projects for the future. He believes that the changes that have taken place in his business are permanent and are on the way to taking him to a kind of turning point, similar to what the bookseller experienced in the 1990s.

“At that time, my main source of income was newspapers and magazines. I stopped prioritizing this to structure the stationery and bookstore, with gift options, which I have today. In the near future, I think I’m going to stop being a bookseller. My intention, from now on, is to invest in the graphics. My service became known and I, today, stop serving clients because I don’t have the necessary equipment. I feel that the press is the future of the business and, naturally, I will migrate to this segment”, he plans.

Carn: the miracle of the home remedy



Helcio Marra relied on credit and “loyalty in installments” (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press ) Founded 51 years ago in Bairro Padre Eustquio, Northwest Region of Belo Horizonte, Umuarama Calados is still standing thanks to more conservative strategies. Owner Hlcio Marra – the third generation to run the business – says he bet on the long-lasting relationship with the clientele, mediated by good old-fashioned credit.

“A lot of people asked me if I wasn’t going to cut the paycheck in the pandemic. But I kept it, and I don’t regret it. It helped to maintain the link with customers, who had credit to buy at a time when the market was much more rigid”, says the merchant, aware of the reality that the financing modality is still significantly popular among Brazilians.

In fact, a survey released on October 25 by the National Confederation of Store Leaders (CNDL) and by the Credit Protection Service (SPC Brasil) showed that meat is the second preferred way of paying in installments in the country, second only to credit cards. The list follows with the store card and post-dated check.

The “meat” offers a second advantage: to pay the installments, the customer needs to look for the store, which gives the sellers the opportunity to make new sales. “While the trade was closed, we took this approach via WhatsApp. But, now that the city is open, people need to come here to pay off their installments and we, of course, do everything so that they don’t leave empty-handed”, delivers Marra.

Other strategies used by Umuarama to stay with the doors open were more bitter. To cut costs, the company closed its only branch and reduced its workforce by less than half. Of the 18 who worked at the site, eight remain. Marra, finally, sold the building where the headquarters works to clean up the finances.

“When the business closed for good, I ended up taking out loans to pay off the commitments. Sales were weak and these debts turned out to be very heavy. To resolve the situation, I sold the store building, which was ours. Now, the buyer rents the space to us”, says the owner, who is optimistic about the future. “Sales are pretty much normal now. And this Christmas is going to be really good. I believe the worst is over.”



A little fat for lean times



Ronaldo Gomes Ribeiro says that his reservation allowed him to keep the business (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press ) The resumption of activities in Belo Horizonte is not enough to excite Ronaldo Ribeiro, owner of Enxovais Monte Azul, another old establishment owned by Padre Eustquio. Entrepreneurs’ expectations seem to follow the Trade Entrepreneur’s Confidence Index (Icec) measured by the CNC. In October, the indicator dropped 3.1% compared to September, to 119.3 points, the second consecutive fall.

The businessman explains the reasons. First, because the trousseau segment was one of the few that profited during the most severe period of the pandemic, when economic and social activities in the city were more restricted.

“I confess that October 2020 was much better for me than this October. People were still at home, without much choice for leisure. Therefore, they invested in the environment. I sold a lot of curtains and towels, for example. Now, with the return of tourism, bars and social events, sales have plummeted. Money, of course, has other destinations”, says Ribeiro.

The administrator is also betting on a weak Christmas, since, according to him, people have already renewed their bed, table and bath linen during the pandemic. “Of course, it’s always a good date, but I don’t foresee a return to earnings at the level of 2019, as stores in other sectors expect”, ponders the merchant.

Despite the acceleration of sales in the first wave of the epidemic, Monte Azul’s battle not to close its doors was tough. “Even selling at delivery, I was at a loss for a long time. The luck that I had a financial reserve, which allowed me to stay on my feet, even without firing anyone. Had it not been for this ‘fat’, I would not have resisted”, says Ronaldo.

To boost revenue, the owner even hired a digital marketing company, but the strategy, so far, has had little effect. “My customers are older, more traditional. They like to come to the store, touch the bedspreads, comforters and towels. My communication with them was more via WhatsApp. Anyway, with the pandemic we changed our plans a little. Until 2020, we were talking about opening a second store in Belo Horizonte. Currently, with the high operating costs, we see that it doesn’t pay. better to open an e-commerce.”