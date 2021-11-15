Sylvinho assesses a possible sequence of Corinthians’ starting lineup against Cuiab for the season

Corinthians beat Cuiabá this Saturday by 3-2, in a match valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. After winning the three points at Neo Química Arena, coach Sylvinho gave an interview and commented on the starting lineup used.

“Yes, the team can (have a sequel), there are several formations of which we are becoming aware of the facts and the athletes are playing. Of course, it’s more difficult for you, but I’m seeing it’s easier because of the time you’ve worked”, explained Sylvinho during the press conference.

Then he talked about the changes the team has gone through throughout the season. He even remembered the defensive midfielder Cantillo, who is with the Colombian team. He sat out and gave way to veteran Gabriel, who became the main choice for the position.

“We started with a 4-2-3-1, then 4-3-3, then with Cantillo first defensive midfielder, then Gabriel… The team moves, moves. We don’t have 11, we have many other athletes. The important thing is is to leverage the team and seek better points, results and performances”, he added.

Corinthians returns to the field on Wednesday, when it faces Flamengo, at 9:30 pm. The clash takes place at the Maracanã stadium.

See more at: Sylvinho, Campeonato Brasileiro and Neo Qumica Arena.