Tadeu Schimidt gets emotional and cries when he says goodbye to ‘Fantastic’ | Television



Tadeu Schimidt gets emotional in his farewell to ‘Fantástico’ – Reproduction

Published 11/15/2021 08:37

Rio – The presenter Tadeu Schimidt, 47 years old, was moved and cried when saying goodbye to “Fantastic”, this Sunday. This was the last time he commanded the attraction alongside Poliana Abritta. Starting next week, Maju Coutinho will be alongside the journalist. Tadeu leaves Sunday to replace Tiago Leifert ahead of “Big Brother Brasil”.

“I want to thank everyone who worked with me here. I wish I could talk about each one. How proud I am to be part of this team. This program is what it is because of that. I want to thank the viewers who lived this story with me, especially those who said they didn’t like football, but started to like it because of the way we did it here,” said the presenter.

Tadeu even joked that, as he goes to the “BBB”, he would like to train a “farewell text”. “I’m proud of it. I’m going to take this memory for the rest of my life. It’s time to say goodbye and since I’m going to the BBB, I’m going to practice a farewell text. What a joy it is to be able to make an absolutely happy farewell. It’s been 10 years presenting the program, 14 years presenting the goals. I came here with a difficult mission, which was to give a new format to the goals. I say goodbye with this consolidated format,” he began.

“Here I had the opportunity to create and do it my way. Officially, I end my career as a journalist here. But in essence, I’ll never stop being. I’ve never been so proud of doing professional journalism,” he continued, noting that journalism exerts a “free and democratic” role.

Despite the crying, Tadeu said he was happy to go to “BBB”. “I’m going to the BBB happy and very excited about the new venture. But the Show da Vida will stay in my heart forever. I’m leaving, but every time a horse makes a joke, someone asks for music at Fantástico, I’ll feel that I I have a little piece of me here”.

Friendship with Poliana Abritta

The presenter also made a point of talking about his former program partner, Poliana Abritta. “What a joy to spend these seven years by your side, in this absolute harmony. What a joy to work alongside a friend. I hope that viewers have realized how much we are attuned,” he said.

“I’ve known this young man here for almost 30 years. Thank you for your complicity, thank you for the care and trust, because that’s what made him so good over these seven years”, replied Poliana, also very emotional.

Poliana also stated that Tadeu could not leave “Fantástico” without a tribute. The program then exhibited a VT with the best moments of Thaddeus in front of the attraction. “May the story that begins tomorrow be better than the one that ends today”, said the two friends, moved and ended the program with a hug.