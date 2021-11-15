Tadeu Schmidt cries farewell to ‘Fantastic’

Tadeu Schmidt’s spell at ‘Fantastic’ came to an end after 14 years. Starting in January, the journalist will take over the command of ‘Big Brother Brasil’. He couldn’t hold back his tears when being honored by the Sunday program’s staff.







Tadeu Schmidt cried as he said goodbye to ‘Fantastic’ Photo: Reproduction/Globe

Tadeu’s story through Show da Vida was told with the help of the Brasileirão horses, a character he helped create. In the end, he thanked Poliana Abritta and all the other companions.

“I want to thank everyone who worked with me here. I wish I could talk about each one. How proud I am to be part of this team. This program is what it is because of that. I want to thank the viewers who lived this story with me, especially those who said they didn’t like football, but started to like it because of the way we did it here”, he declared emotionally.

“I’m proud of it. I will carry this memory for the rest of my life. It’s time to say goodbye and since I’m going to the BBB, I’m going to practice a farewell text. What a happiness it is to be able to make an absolutely happy farewell. It was 10 years presenting the program, 14 years presenting the goals. I came here with a difficult mission, which was to give a new format to the goals. I say goodbye with this consolidated format”, he added.

Tadeu also said that the end of his time at ‘Fantástico’ also means an end to his career as a journalist: “Here I had the opportunity to create and do it my way. Officially, I end my career as a journalist here. But in essence, I will never go stop being. I’ve never been so proud of doing professional journalism.”