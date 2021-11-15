Tadeu Schmidt gets emotional as he says goodbye to the little horses of Fantástico

Tadeu Schmidt officially said goodbye to Fantástico this Sunday (14). At the end of the TV Globo attraction, the presenter passed the post of ‘Daddy’ of the Cavalinhos do Campeonato Brasileiro to Alex Escobar.

“This is officially the last time I speak with you here at Fantástico. Thanks for the partnership, the cavalinhos are a success, thanks to you. This success continues now with Alex Escobar. I’ll enjoy you from afar. Thanks for everything”, he said he, who completed:

“I want to thank the viewers, who lived this story with me. Especially those who once said: ‘I didn’t even like football, but I started to like it because of the way you treat it.’ with a difficult mission to give a new format to the goals and I say goodbye with this consolidated format.”

Globo announced that journalist Alex Escobar will replace Tadeu Schmidt in the presentation of the goals for the Brazilian Championship at Fantástico, interacting with the teams’ horses. The change will take place in the November 21 edition of the show.

“It’s a challenge to continue this work for all that Tadeu represents. He left a legacy in Fantástico’s sport, which I want to take advantage of. I want to take the joy I’m feeling and continue what he’s done all these years. More than that. a challenge, it’s a huge happiness,” said Escobar on Sunday’s program (17).

Tadeu Schmidt will leave Fantástico in 2022 to dedicate himself to the presentation of Big Brother Brasil, in place of Tiago Leifert, who left Globo. As for Tadeu’s place in the general presentation of the program, journalist Maju Coutinho will take over, who will partner with Poliana Abritta.