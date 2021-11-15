Tadeu Schmidt says goodbye to Fantástico and jokes: ‘Hold on’

The presenter Tadeu Schmidt, 47, announced that today’s edition of “Fantástico” will be his last as presenter of the e-magazine — starting next year, he will assume the command of “BBB”.

On his Instagram profile, the communicator made a farewell post and spoke a little about his Sunday routine. According to him, he usually wakes up early to go golfing, then returns to his house, rests and goes to Globo in the afternoon. Now, however, he will have more time to spend with his friends after the morning parties.

“This Sunday begins as I started practically every Sunday in recent years: waking up very early, to play golf at 7 am. I finish at 11 am and run home, shower, have lunch, rest a little and arrive at Globo with a day off, at 2 pm Playing partners always complain that I never stay at the club for anything to drink, the famous ’19 hole’ of golf! Now will it be different? From January to April, it won’t be playable. But after that , when I play, will I be able to stay for the 19th hole? And then I’ll go home calmly to WATCH Fantástico!!! It started my last Sunday at Show da Vida! Hang on, because today will be a beating of posts”, he wrote.

chair dance

Tadeu Schmidt was announced in charge of “BBB” as of the next edition, replacing presenter Tiago Leifert, who chose not to renew his contract with Globo.

The station took advantage of Leifert’s departure to perform a chair dance in some programs, starting with Schmidt’s departure from “Fantástico”, which went to “BBB” and, in his place, the company selected Maju Coutinho to command the electronic magazine alongside Poliana Abritta.

In “Jornal Hoje”, Globo featured César Tralli, who left “SP1”, the local newscast, now hosted by Alan Severiano.