Taliban attack local branch of Islamic State in southern Afghanistan | World

The Taliban launched attacks on Monday (15) against alleged hideouts of the local branch of the Islamic State (EI) jihadist group in Kandahar province, in southern Afghanistan, according to police sources.

The operation against the jihadist group Islamic State-Khorasan began around midnight in four districts of the province and continued through the morning, the Taliban chief of the provincial police, Abdul Ghafar Mohammadi, told AFP.

“Four fighters from Daesh (ISIS acronym in Arabic) have been killed, and ten have been detained, so far (…) One of them blew himself up in a house,” he reported.

A member of the Taliban intelligence services, who asked not to be identified, told AFP that at least three civilians lost their lives.

Since its return to power in Afghanistan on Aug. 15, when it promised to bring stability to the country after years of war, the Taliban has faced a wave of ISIS attacks.

The group is particularly active around the city of Jalalabad (East), one of its old strongholds, where it attacked the Taliban on several occasions.

ISIS also attacked the Shiite minority in Kunduz (northeast), Kabul and the city of Kandahar. In the latter, an attack on one of its mosques left at least 60 people dead.

Young people who fled Afghanistan manage to find their family in Brazil

The group has seen a new boost in recent months, having been weakened in 2019 by operations by the Afghan army, supported by US troops.