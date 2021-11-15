Taylor Swift, Manu Gavassi, BTS and more: EMA 2021 winners | pop

It’s the hits party! This Sunday, 11/14, the Europe Music Awards 2021 celebrates the biggest names in music of the year.
🎧The awards that take place directly from Hungary with presentations by big international names.
🎧There is a special category for Brazilian artists: won by Manu Gavassi.
🎧And Justin bieber competing in seven categories, in one of them, twice!
🕺 Nominated in five categories, and winner as best artist, Ed Sheeran opened the awards to the sound of “Overpass Graffiti”. But what stole the show was her look. Just take a look!
🏆See the EMA 2021 winners!🏆
🌍 Lil Nas X – clip of the year with “Montero”
Lil Nas X won Clip of the Year with “Montero” — Photo: Reproduction
🌍Taylor Swift – “Best US Act”
Taylor Swift — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
🌍Manu Gavassi – “Best Brazilian Artist”
“Gavassiers, you are completely crazy!”, said the artist, who competed with Anitta, Ludmilla, Pabllo Vittar, Luísa Sonza . See Manu’s message to fans!
In an interview on the red carpet, Manu spoke about the importance of the award in his current professional phase:
“I can’t believe it yet, but it’s true. It’s like I got a hug. It means I can be who I am.”
And the singer even went on stage to announce the winner of a category, which was:
🌍 Yung Blud— Best alternative artist
Announced by Manu Gavassi, Yungblud took the award for best alternative artist at EMA 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
BTS — Photo: Reproduction/GIPHY
For the fourth year in a row, the K-POP group took home the award in that category!
🌍 maluma – Best Latin Artist
Maluma releases music with J.Lo — Photo: Reproduction
🌍 Little Mix – “Best Artist in the UK and Ireland”
Little Mix took the EMA 2021 in the ‘Artist from the UK and Ireland’ category — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
🌍Billie Eilish – Clip For A Cause with “Your Power”.
Billie Eilish won the Clip For a Cause category — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
🌍Ed Sheeran — Best Artist
Ed Sheeran and his new album cover, ‘=’ (read ‘Equals’) — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Remind competitors in categories!
Anitta, Ludmilla, Pabllo Vittar, Luísa Sonza and Manu Gavassi compete for Best Brazilian Artist at EMA 21