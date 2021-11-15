Taylor Swift’s new version of music makes Bruna Marquezine angry

Taylor Swift re-released this Saturday (13/11) the 2012 album Red, with a ten-minute version of the song All Too Well, which fans believe is dedicated to actor Jake Gyllenhaal. The story of how the partner ended the relationship with the singer moves fans to this day, almost ten years after the release. And Bruna Marquezine is included in this!

The beauty shared on Twitter a post defending Taylor. In the song, the artist talks about the now famous scarf that she forgot at the home of Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jake’s sister, and that the actor was seen wearing after it broke up.

The publication that Bruna Marquezine shared joked: “Jake Gyllenhaal, if I catch you on the street, you will return that scarf by force”. The actress added: “Give her back her scarf, you pu*o.”

return her scarf your po*o https://t.co/6QCXRF0er5 — Bruna Marquezine (@BruMarquezine) November 13, 2021

