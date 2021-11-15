Thais Braz catches a geographical animal; larva stays in soil contaminated by feces – 11/14/2021

Ex-BBB Thais Braz said she has a geographic bug, on Saturday (13), on her Twitter profile. According to her, the infection “hurts a lot and itches” and she doesn’t know how it came into contact with the larva. “Usually when walking barefoot in a dirty place, but I have not walked barefoot,” he wrote.

In fact, although the first focus of infection is on the feet or buttocks, the larva can also enter the skin of the legs, arms, forearms, and hands.

The parasite is a cousin of the worm that causes yellowing, but it only lives in dogs and cats. In humans, the infection occurs through direct contact with the infecting larvae, which remain in the soil contaminated by animal feces. When pets poop on beaches, playgrounds and other places with sandy terrain, they end up releasing the eggs of the geographic animal.

“When the larva is deposited in the sand and does not find its host, it ends up entering the human skin, where it lives for a few days until it dies”, explains Vidal Haddad*, a dermatologist at the Brazilian Society of Dermatology.

As they enter the human organism, they begin to move through the subcutaneous tissue, opening up inflamed “tunnels” and leaving a sort of visible path, like a map — hence the name “geographic”. The disease is also known as larva migrans.

I’ve had it once so I already know the remedies and ointments, to get better soon. People hurt a lot and itches. But I don’t know how I got it, I swear? usually when walking barefoot in a dirty place but I haven’t walked barefoot — Thais Braz (@thaisbraz) November 13, 2021

What are the symptoms?

As the worm does not cycle in the human body, it does not cause much damage other than itching, possible allergies, blisters or infections. “These are local complications. Blisters and infections only occur when diagnosis is late and people have been infected with various parasites — I’ve seen people with 50 of these worms on their backs, just because the person lay down in a focal point,” said Vidal .

To treat, don’t think about pulling the animal out, as you could get hurt. While spontaneous improvement is also possible, it is uncertain. That’s why doctors recommend not waiting for the problem to go away. Treatment is through a medicine for worms, indicated after medical consultation. The drug can be taken orally or locally, with an ointment, depending on the amount of parasites.

How to prevent?

Avoid going barefoot, and when you are going to sit or lie down on any surface that may be contaminated, cover it with a towel or mat. In addition, it is also worth washing your hands well after collecting feces from your pets and regularly taking your pets to the veterinarian for diagnosis, control and treatment of possible parasitological infections.

It is also important to educate those who take the dog to the beach or other sandy places. “They must always collect the waste from their animals. Only in this way the sands are not infected”, says Vidal.

*With information from an article published on 01/31/2018 and from Portal Drauzio Varella.