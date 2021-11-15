The effects of a smile on our health – 11/13/2021

In motivational talks and self-esteem books, we are always engaged to smile in the face of life’s difficulties. Smiling as a way of coping, smiling as a way to courageously experience a long tribulation.

Nature teaches us that a smile can be the gateway to another smile. Note that when a baby smiles, and this is without a doubt one of the most spontaneous smiles, anyone has no choice but to smile too.

A baby’s smile turns out to be the trigger of a state of mind that is established between that little being that is still innocent and that other being that certainly gives in to such energy. The same happens when we are welcomed by our pets, who express their joy and emotion when they meet their owners at the end of an exhausting day.

Imagine that you are facing a battle with a certain cancer, you feel weakened and you realize that your strength is limited. When someone smiles at you, another landscape of life appears before you, in different colors, with a powerful analgesic effect that alleviates physical and soul pain.

A person who is experiencing a depressive condition tends to cry and isolate himself constantly, does not want to see anyone and prefers to stay away from the world around him. This person, almost handcuffed by this limiting feeling of deep depression, cannot resist the power of a smile. Things can change quickly when a spontaneous smile exerts its therapeutic effects on this depressed person’s physical and mental pain.

At times, we can consider a smile as something that is opposed to crying. But this is not always true. See that, in many situations, a smile is expressed in a crystalline way in a person’s tears. How many times have we had to cry to feel that relief in our hearts! Crying can be a disguise for a smile, capable of changing a person’s heart rate and even blood pressure levels.

The smile has a splendid capacity for valuing a person. And valuing someone means stimulating their well-being and sharpening their self-esteem. A person who is full of this feeling of well-being and self-esteem is unlikely to get sick, it is unlikely that he will have a heart attack and a stroke.

As speculative as it may seem, smiling can effectively change the course of an illness or the predisposition to a certain illness. Many studies already show that the effects of a smile and a positive mood can be decisive when treating a variety of illnesses.

An anguished heart is not simply a figure of speech used in romantic poems and texts. Yes, there are anguishes in our hearts and who among us has never experienced this sensation? The death of a loved one, a betrayal, a bombastic revelation, a great disappointment, an unfair aggression.

A distressed heart can radically change our immune balance. In our body, there are cells known as “natural killers”, or also called natural killers, which participate in our organic defenses against many diseases, such as cancer. Many researchers have already observed that people who are in a strong state of sadness and anxiety show a significant reduction in the number of these cells.

Thus, saying that a specific person developed cancer or was victim of a heart attack, in a scenario of deep anguish, will never be a nonsense, but a harsh reality that has certainly already hit our family and friends.

What about smiling in the face of impending death? Could this be possible? You see, no one in their right mind will smile knowing that their death is approaching or facing the death of someone else. The meaning is quite another. Smiling at death would be to activate certain circuits in our brain that allow us to live with reality, to have peace.

In our body, two very important systems coordinate our bodily functions—known as the sympathetic and parasympathetic systems. Both balance and complement each other in such a way that heart rate, blood pressure, blood flow and so many other parameters remain stable.

The power of a smile is so significant that it is capable of acting on this balance and stability. It is enough that we have this habit, even in difficult and adverse situations.

For those who still doubt it, try smiling more. Cultivate this habit that is as healthy as physical activity and choosing the best foods.

Our health does not depend on what we appear to be, an appearance can be deceiving. Our health depends on what we sediment and assimilate in our body and soul.

Smiling is capable of changing hormonal, cardiovascular and neurological paradigms. Smiling is an act of love that favors your own health and the health of those close to you.