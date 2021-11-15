The Farm 13: who won the Trial of Fire this Sunday (14)?

One more Fireproof happened in “The Farm 13” this Sunday (14) and the winners for the dynamic were Dynho Alves, Solange Gomes and Marina Ferrari. However, this time the pawns can choose other participants to help in the challenge and those selected were MC GUI, bil and mileide, respectively. Who won?

The Trial of Fire will only be shown on Monday (15). But for PlayPlus, some moments of the challenge were shown. Each pair had to concentrate to complete the stages of the dispute. However, in addition to concentration, agility was also needed. After all, whoever made the circuit in less time won.

With the help of MC Gui, Dynho Alves got the better of it and won this week’s Trial of Fire. With this, the dancer will be able to change the direction of the formation of the garden, next Tuesday (16), with the power of red flame or Yellow. The red will even grant the pawn the power to prevent a farmer from being banned from the Farmer’s Test.

The red flame prevents one of the farmers from being banned from the farmer’s test. #The farm pic.twitter.com/DSazSImsza — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) November 14, 2021

With Dynho’s victory, Solange and Marina went to the bay. Gugu’s ex-bathtub pulled MC GUI and the influencer chose dayane. In other words, the four cannot be voted on by the headquarters during the next formation of the roça. So as not to miss anything that happens in “The Farm 13“, just keep an eye on the POPline and on record, every day of the week, around 22:45.

