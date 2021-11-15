The gaps where the final COP26 report did not advance | Cop 26

The final text of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Climate Convention (COP26), published on Saturday (13) after two weeks of negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland, made advances in relation to the issue of the use of fossil fuels, but it does not meet the demands of poor countries for climate justice and does not guarantee the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pleased with the approval of the “Glasgow Climate Pact” signed by 200 countries, but admitted that joy is “tinged with disappointment” for “those for whom climate change is already a matter of life and death.”

“We can encourage, but we cannot force sovereign nations to do something they don’t want to do. It’s their decision,” Johnson added, referring to the refusal of the richest to create a fund to help developing countries more vulnerable to climate-caused disasters. if they rebuild.

“The climate catastrophe continues to knock on our doors,” warned UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday.

Climate finance does not consider damage

Tuvalu minister records speech for COP 26 from under the sea in protest

Although rich countries have pledged in the Paris Agreement in 2015 a fund of $100 billion annually starting in 2020 to support the most vulnerable countries in tackling climate change, this funding has not yet been put into practice.

Outraged by the breach of pledges of annual climate finance, developing nations battled in Glasgow to create a specific mechanism to repair the damage already caused by the devastating effects of increased storms, droughts and heat waves in their regions. The appeal was called “loss and damages”.

However, rich countries denied the creation of this specific mechanism, while the final text only proposes to analyze the requests for compensation for damages and losses of the most vulnerable countries in the medium term.

“We are very disappointed by the absence of evidence on damages and will express our demands in due course,” the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) told France Presse.

“We came to negotiate a robust agreement on the losses and damages suffered. We wanted more funding for our climate action. We hoped to get support for our particular situations and needs. We beg as we did at COP22, COP23, COP 24, COP 25… We expected to be heard, but as in previous meetings, our request was rejected,” Kenya’s Environment Minister Keriako Tobiko told RFI.

Reports presented at COP26 show how the effects of climate change unevenly affect countries. One of the examples is the African countries, which emit only 3% of greenhouse gas emissions, but which already spend, per year, 10% of its GDP from climate impacts.

It is estimated that, without international help, poor nations will be able to spend 20% of GDP per year in 2050 with impacts from extreme events.

Brazil was one of those that pressured rich nations to fulfill the promise of a climate finance fund of US$ 100 billion a year. According to environmentalists, however, the government is not in a good position to request funding, given the record deforestation rates.

In addition, Brazil has about R$ 3 billion “idle” in the public coffer since 2019 from the Amazon Fund – a fund that received international investments to be applied in forest conservation and combating deforestation.

‘Pedal’ in the use of coal

The “Glasgow Climate Pact” was the first document from a COP to mention the term “fossil fuels”, such as coal and oil, the main villains of global warming.

Despite the advance, in the last minute of the COP26 final plenary, India, with support from China, asked to change the expression “phasing out” to “phasing out” the use of coal and fossil fuel subsidies.

The Indian proposals “guarantee the survival of these energy sources. Important decisions about ambition are expected in 2022”, says a technical note from the Climate Observatory, referring to the COP27, which will take place in Egypt.

For The Nature Conservancy Brazil’s Public Policy and Government Relations manager, Karen Oliveira, within the scope of the emissions mitigation agreements, the most interesting commitment was the one made between the United States and China, not to import products that contribute to deforestation and achieve 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035.

China and the United States represent 40% of the planet’s gas emissions.

Going against the world, Brazil wants to invest billions in coal thermal power plants

Goals don’t limit global warming

Several environmental organizations, such as Greenpeace and WWF, have published notes warning that the decisions of the “Glasgow Pact”, in practice, will not result in limited warming to 1.5°C compared to the pre-industrial era , an ambitious goal proposed in the Paris Agreement in 2015.

“Perhaps the biggest disappointment is the fact that countries have not delivered enough climate commitments to put the world on the 1.5C course. This will be one of Egypt’s main missions ahead of COP27 at the end of 2022,” says a statement from the WWF Brazil.

Among the advances achieved in Glasgow, environmentalists highlight two important declarations for the mitigation of greenhouse gases such as carbon and methane – both were signed by Brazil: the first commits to zeroing and reversing deforestation in the world by 2030 (Forests Agreement ); the second stipulates a 30% cut in global methane emissions by 2030 from 2020 levels (Methane Agreement).

“The agreement on forests is especially important for Brazil, which in 2020 had 46% of its emissions come from deforestation. Even though the current Brazilian government has no intention of complying with it, Brazil’s three main commodity buyers — China, the United States and the European Union — have joined the pact, and China has announced that it will consider legislation to bar imports of products arising from deforestation “, says a note from the Climate Observatory.

Other agreements seen as advances at COP26: