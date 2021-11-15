The Nazi symbols that are still present in Japan | World

“We sincerely apologize for the lack of knowledge and awareness,” said Host x Host, the company responsible for the nightclub, in a statement published on 11 October.

“We’ve made a lot of people uncomfortable. We’ll take the comments into account and work to make sure that this sort of thing never happens again,” he added.

“That kind of thing” is the fact that the new bar has chosen the Nazi swastika as its symbol (even printed on the bottles) and military-style uniforms with the swastika as official attire for the employees of the “host club”, the bars where young Japanese are paid to chat and entertain customers.

“Ignorance and stupidity”, wrote on Twitter the Japanese filmmaker Miki Dezaki, director of the documentary Shusenjo (2018), which deals with the history of “comfort women”, as women who were sexually enslaved by the Japanese military during World War II are called World Cup (1939-1945).

After an avalanche of criticism on the internet, administrators took the official website down and published the apology.

According to anthropologist Aleksandra Jaworowicz-Zimny, Ph.D. from the University of Hokkaido, Japan, and currently a professor at Nicolaus Copernicus University, in Poland, the presence of Nazi symbols in the Asian archipelago until today was due more to a “lack of historical sensitivity” of the than to an ideological or political alignment.

“Many Japanese know that the Nazis committed war crimes, but knowledge is limited. Visually, they recognize the black SS uniforms [Schutzstaffel, a organização paramilitar nazista], especially with the red armband, but it’s not all Wehrmacht uniform [das forças armadas alemãs sob Adolf Hitler] that lights up a warning signal for them,” says the Polish anthropologist.

She is the author of a study on “Nazi cosplay,” which refers to wearing Third Reich-related attire and mimicking period poses for public performances at festivals like the Comic Market in Japan.

It’s hard to pinpoint the extent of the phenomenon, but she estimates that not even 50 individuals would engage in this practice or share photos like that on the internet today.

For Jaworowicz-Zimny, it is as if the historical burden of Nazism is beyond the Japanese identifiable range.

“Japanese society doesn’t have the Holocaust written in its collective memory like Europeans and Americans do. It doesn’t have grandparents tortured or killed by the Nazis, it doesn’t have landmarks of Nazi crimes in every city.”

Thus, the history of Nazism would seem to them drastically more distant, known only from books and from pop culture, with films like the Hollywoodian Bastardos Inglórios (2009) or games like “Wolfenstein”, he exemplifies.

In Japan, the release of the Russian film Nazi Busters (2021) is also scheduled for December.

“If the historical context is not taken into account, the image is seen as a simple aesthetic by many Japanese”, criticizes her, who would not have imagined the opening of a pub with icons of this type in Poland, a country occupied by the Nazis and where one of the largest was installed. symbols of the Holocaust, the Auschwitz concentration camp.

From Halloween to ‘Mein Kampf’

It was not the first time that Nazi symbols were identified (and immediately criticized) in Japan. On Halloween 2016, for example, pop band Keyakizaka46 took the stage at a concert in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, wearing black capes similar to those of the SS authorities. Japanese record label Sony Music apologized and, like the bar in Osaka, claimed “lack of knowledge” to justify the incident.

Jaworowicz-Zimny ​​considers the episode an example of “Nazi chic”, not cosplay. It is a bigger phenomenon and present not only in Japan, with the incorporation of this image for an aesthetic appeal to shock, without necessarily having sympathy with the Nazi ideology or imitation of gestures of the time, such as the high-arm salute.

In Japan, the historian Takumi Sato, from Kyoto University, also identifies a subculture called “Nazi cul”, which refers to the consumption of images related to Nazi ideas in the post-war period.

But there are different representations of the German military in Japan, highlights academic Matthew Penney in the study “Rising Sun, Iron Cross”, published in the Deutsches Institut für Japanstudien, in Tokyo: de idealizations as noble heroes in certain manga to more complex perspectives, such as the series Adolf, by Osamu Tezuka (1928-1989), which portrays three men at the time of World War II: Adolf Kamil, son of Jews; Adolf Kauffmann, son of a Nazi and a Japanese woman; and Adolf Hitler.

In 2008, the Mein Kampf manifesto was adapted into manga. In 2017, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government authorized the use of Hitler’s autobiography in Japanese schools.

More recently, in 2019, the anime Attack on Titan came under criticism for allegedly having imperialist and fascist messages. In 2021, it was the turn of Tokyo Revengers, an anime released from Ken Wakui’s manga, which features the Buddhist swastika manji as a symbol of the youth gang that stars in the series.

Manji is not a Nazi symbol. It is even the icon to sign Buddhist temples on maps in Japan, where there are more than 45 million adherents and 75,000 temples, shrines and other Buddhist organizations.

Outside Japan, however, the swastika became synonymous with fascism, after anti-Semitic nationalists appropriated the symbol to spread the idea among Germans that they belonged to an ancient, Aryan, superior lineage – the specific emblem of the Third Reich is the cross black gauze inside a white circle and with a red background.

In Germany, the symbol was banned after the war. In Brazil, according to Law 7716, of 1989, it is a crime to manufacture, sell and convey “symbols, emblems, ornaments, badges or advertisements that use the swastika or range, for purposes of publicizing Nazism”.

Symbols, after all, have a history.

“In Europe there are young people who use the rising sun flag as an expression of interest in Japan. In China or Korea, however, the brand is recognized as a symbol of Japanese imperialism. Europeans may not associate the image and not notice how controversial its use is “, points out the anthropologist Aleksandra Jaworowicz-Zimny.

In 2020, as Japan prepared to host the Olympics (postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic), South Korean activists and politicians pressed the games host not to display the rising sun flag – which is similar to the national flag , but with red rays.

In the 19th century, it was flown in the Japanese imperialist incursion to occupy China and Korea and, in World War II, it became a standard in the Navy.

“Solid historical education that includes narratives from other parts of the world is critical to building understanding and sensitivity about others’ war memories – and both the media and universities have a lot of work to do in this area, not just in Japan,” he says.

Japan was allied with Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy, the Axis powers.

“There are those who prefer to remember certain moments in history and forget others”, says historian Mario Marcello Neto, author of the article “Between the atomic bomb and war crimes: denialism and Japanese historiography in perspective” and the thesis “The brightness of a thousand suns: history, memory and forgetting about the atomic bomb in the United States and Japan”, defended at UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul).

“What happens is that people often prefer not to discuss war crimes, as if it were a hornet that no one wants to touch. It is still a taboo subject,” he adds.

According to Neto, a researcher at the Interdisciplinary Research Laboratory in Entertainment and Media at Ufpel (Federal University of Pelotas), over time Japanese historiography has less emphasized Japan’s alignment with the Nazi-fascists and emphasized the memory of the archipelago as the target of the atomic bomb by the United States.

Under this argument, minimizing the memory of war crimes (the Nanjing massacre, cannibalism of troops, forced labor, torture, among others) would allow a certain tolerance for authoritarian ideas and images to this day.

Neto cites examples of such tolerance as the founding of a neo-Nazi party by Kazunari Yamada, in 1982, and the Yasukuni Jinja, a temple that to this day welcomes visitors interested in the memorial to Hideki Tojo, Japanese wartime prime minister, and others portrayed as ” martyrs wrongly accused by the Allies” – France, United Kingdom, United States and USSR.

“Obviously there are exceptions, but, in general terms, Japan had much more persecution of student and communist movements than an in-depth critique of fascism and World War II. With the amnesty, the Japanese empire never responded, nor did it recognized what he did,” he says.

The archipelago has already had famous discussions about teaching World War II history, such as those led by Ienaga Saburo (a historian who was censored in the 1950s for publishing books with a critical analysis of the country’s role in the conflict) and Fujioka Nobukatsu ( author who openly advocated removing from textbooks the reports of crimes committed and favoring a “positive” image of Japan).

“One can only understand how it is possible to open a Nazi-style bar in 2021 in this historical context. It is extremely symbolic of oblivion.”