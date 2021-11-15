The nuances of the historic defeat of the left in Argentina; read review – International

In a country where every election seems to be played in an all or nothing, the Argentina dyed yellow, the color of Together for Change, an opponent of the Peronist government Alberto Fernandez.

The results of the primary elections, just a month ago, were practically repeated. Provinces where Peronism traditionally wins, such as Buenos Aires, La Pampa, Santa Cruz (cradle of Kirchnerism) or San Luis sealed the defeat of the Frente de Todos, by President Alberto Fernández.

At the national level, the opposition’s triumph was only 9.2%, but the impact must be seen in the consolidation of the opposition amid the weakness of the government alliance, marked by the differences between Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner. After the elections, the vice president is weakened, for his rule in the Senate is threatened, after losing in six of the eight provinces where there was a vote for the Senate.

A reason for joy for the Frente de Todos is the partial recovery in the province of Buenos Aires, which went from a defeat in the primaries by four points to less than a point and a half percentage, which allows the Peronism to continue controlling the Chamber of Deputies for the hands of Sergio Massa.

Unlike the primaries in which the national government assumed it won the elections without much effort due to the bad memory of the Mauricio Macri government, for Sunday’s elections it mobilized all available resources, including the sarcastically called “silver plan”, which consisted of contributions for voters who came to vote, as well as a renewed campaign led by Catalan Antoni Rubí Gutiérrez.

An unusual fact is the rise of the extreme right sector, led by Javier Milei and José Luis Espert, but also the rise of the radicalized left, which has its nucleus in the FIT-U, which promises high tension discussions in the Chamber of Deputies.

One of the possible interpretations of the elections is that society punished the government for its management of the pandemic, high inflation and urban security problems. Another reading is that the country took a turn to the right in view of the proposed Peronism of greater State intervention in the country’s economic life (such as increased taxes and regulations of all kinds).

Given the new political scenario, the question remains whether the revitalized opposition will support the measures the government should take to control food prices, curb currency devaluation and, above all, negotiations with the IMF, which will force the country to make payments impossible to fulfill.

The opposition’s challenges are no less: deciding who is its leader, in a conflict between former president Macri and the mayor of the city of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, in other words, who will be the interlocutor of a government that urgently needs agreements in Parliament.

* Professor of Sociology of Public Opinion, University of Buenos Aires