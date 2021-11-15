Thiago Arancam is the first eliminated from the Show dos Famosos

O Famous Show, of Sunday with Huck, had his first elimination this Sunday (14). the tenor Thiago Arancam left the attraction, which entered its knockout phase.

In honor of Andrea Bocelli, the singer competed with fellow singers Wanessa Camargo and Vitor Kley and had the lowest score in the sum so far. He added 158.3 against 159.3 for Vitor and 159.5 for Wanessa.

“I don’t see almost anyone. I have a lens that reduces my vision 90%. Essential characterization work. Being able to feel this, the emotion is greater. I never felt anything like this. It’s very intimate, he sings inwardly, but outwardly imagining that millions and millions are there feeling that emotion”, said Thiago Arancam.

Juror, Claudia Raia observed: “Gorgeous. How lovely to see that he is one of your idols. You come from classical music and then come to musicals. I was very emotional. All very beautiful. Something that is not very normal to see on the ‘Show of the Famous’”.

In his performance, the tenor honored a “colleague” by profession. Meanwhile, Kley paid homage to Cazuza and was compared to Sérgio Mallandro and Wanessa Camargo gave an ABBA performance.

In fact, Vitor Kley was very emotional on stage and left the entire jury moved. Enchanted with the performance, everyone gave it a 10, even Boninho.

“I was just like you, thrilled. Looks like you got it. He is an entity. That’s why you were all moved. I gave you a 10 because I was taken by the same emotion as you”, said Preta.

