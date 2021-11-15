Thrift store Troc launches returnable bag for collecting used items

Currently, thrift stores are a real trend, driven mainly by new generations. In the segment, one of the best known names in the national market is the Troc platform, which has specialized in reselling used clothes and accessories since 2016. Part of the Arezzo & Co. group, the company launched a kind of returnable bag for collecting detachment items.

Come learn more!

The distribution of Troc Bag will be made through partner brands, Schutz, Anacapri, Arezzo and Alme. About 500,000 bags will be distributed by 2022. Founder of the virtual thrift store, Luanna Toniolo highlighted that the labels from the group are already darlings of the clients.

“It makes perfect sense to encourage consumers who are purchasing new items from the portfolio to get rid of others that are sitting in their closets. We started with Arezzo&Co’s brands, but it is a movement that is totally open to different companies in the market, since what is at stake is a greater good: the future of the planet”, said Toniolo in a statement.

How does Troc Bag work

In addition to e-commerce, Arezzo will deliver the bags in five physical stores. Alme will have a collection point at its Oscar Freire store, in São Paulo. The rest labels will only send Troc Bags for purchases made online.

With the bag in hand and the items chosen, residents of São Paulo, Curitiba, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Joinville and Florianópolis can call the service through Troc for collection at home. If the person is from another place, you must use the postage code to ship through a post office.

The parts must be of accepted brands and be within the quality standard of the platform of second hand. After shipping, they will be registered and priced. After approval of prices, within five days the products are available on the Troc website. If they are sold, whoever sent the detachments will receive up to 70% of the value.

Partnership leader at Troc, Mariana Guetter stressed that the goal is to expand the project. “Our idea is to reach all customers’ homes and make this fashion circulate; the brands will be fundamental in this cycle. In addition, the consumer gets the opportunity to open closet space and make extra money.”

Rebeca Ligabue collaborated