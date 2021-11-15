Tiago delivers details of penile surgery

Tiago Piquilo, the last eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), opened the game about the surgery he performed on his penis. During his participation in the program “Hora do Faro”, the former worker said that the pandemic period was opportune for him to take the necessary rest after the procedure.

The singer explained that, according to his doctor, in Europe, this surgery is as common as a silicone one: “This surgery is really to increase centimeters as well as thickness. You inject fat from your own body”.

“For the first time saying it clearly? I didn’t move in size, that’s not what I did. But I also didn’t make a point of saying what I had done so far, because it was something I did privately and I didn’t feel the need to speak,” declared Piquilo. Rodrigo Faro joked: “You gave it a tune” and the ex-pawn replied: “Did I give it a fix? I messed with the thickness”.

Tiago also spoke about the effects: “It brings results, yes. So far, I can guarantee that it will”, and said that it takes a few months to reach the full result.