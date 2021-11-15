Tite reveals a conversation with Daniel Alves after an agreement with Barcelona and sends a message to the side

Daniel Alves returned to Barcelona last week and, after agreement, had a conversation with Tite about the Brazilian team

Daniel Alves is back to Barcelona. This Friday (12), the Catalan club announced the return of the full-back who made history at Camp Nou. And the hiring of Brazilians is a subject in the Brazilian Team.

Before the duel against the Argentina, the coach Tite revealed a conversation with the right-back after the agreement with the Blaugrana team, in addition to sending a message to him and all his squad members.

“I respect the professional referral, the decisions of each one a lot and I’m rooting for it, because ethically we have a limit. Again I sent a message to Dani, wishing him a lot of success, a lot of light on the way. And then a message came back. . And to all those who were called up, 50 or so. Just as we talked today with Lucas Veríssimo and we wish him a great recovery,” he said.

“For all these players who were called up and who joined us, we have a lot of respect and we want them to play at the highest level, in an extraordinary way, that’s the only way they can serve the Brazilian team. This loyal competitiveness is what we so often talk about, afterwards is to rack your brain to make the choices. I wish that for Dani with all my heart,” he added.

at Xavi’s request, the Brazilian returns to the Spanish team, which is undergoing a restructuring process after the departure of Ronald Koeman. With the arrival of the former midfielder to be the new coach, Dani gained strength to return and sanctified the negotiation.

Daniel Alves signs a one-season contract with Barcelona. The reunion takes place after five years.