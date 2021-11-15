Tomb cleaning woman who went viral with videos of her work routine realizes her dream of going back to school | Bauru and Marília

In this profession, which is a family tradition, for 13 years, she tells the world through social networks about the daily life of her profession and seeks a new career, that of a digital influencer. But, beyond that, Jaqueline wanted to go back to studying. This dream was realized thanks to the help of an internet campaign.

The classes of the professional management course and coaching started this week. The young woman shared the achievement with her followers in a post this Friday (12).

“I have a God who takes care of me in every detail. Today I started a dream, to take a professional course. Go on and be happy with this achievement.”

Going back to school was one of the main goals of the young woman who dreams of having a formal contract for the first time. Low education is one of the obstacles that Jaqueline faces and how it can be changed with the qualification course.

Jaqueline with her work card still blank: "Low education is a difficulty for her first job"

The unusual activity, which he began to perform alongside his grandmother when his mother became ill, is currently carried out with his mother, who has recovered from severe intestinal tuberculosis. An aunt also worked in the job of cleaning tombs at the Saudade Cemetery and the family has consolidated itself in this area.

'Cleaner of tombs' takes the routine of the profession to social media and dreams of a career as an influencer in Marília

“When I was about 12 years old, my mother became very sick and I had to live with my grandmother, who already worked in cemeteries cleaning graves. To help support the family, I started to accompany her in cleaning the tombs and also to follow my grandfather, collecting recyclables”, says the young woman, who also worked as a nanny and cleaning lady.

'Tomb cleaner' takes the routine of the profession to social media and dreams of a career as an influencer in Marília

When she started to become known in the city in her profession and to be asked by friends about the “madness”, as she defines it, of having the cemetery as a workplace, Jaqueline turned into Jaque.Alveres and created profiles on social media for talk about your unusual professional routine.

“On Instagram, people started asking, ‘Are you crazy about working in a cemetery?’ Then I decided to start telling about my day-to-day, how my work was, and things grew. Today I talk about everything in my networks, I talk about curls, beauty, tips, the real day-to-day life, and of course, cleaning the tombs”, explains the young woman, now speaking as an influencer.

Jaque gained followers, her story broke barriers – it was even told in an article on Weltspiegel, one of the main news sites in Germany – and she decided to dream of a career as a digital influencer.

As she still doesn’t make a living as an influencer, the young woman continues cleaning tombs and doing other jobs, such as being a monitor at a children’s buffet.

Like Jaque Alveres, the 25-year-old Mariliense ventures into the digital influencer look: "I talk about everything in my networks, including cleaning graves"

“We earn little [na faxina de túmulos], from R$30 to R$40 a month to clean the grave once a week, you can’t survive on that alone. I still need to help my mother, who works with this even though she has a colostomy bag that she is having difficulties to remove due to lack of vacancies in the SUS. So, I do odd jobs, to help my mother and because I still have other dreams”, says the young woman.

Jaqueline and her mother by the cart where they carry all the material used to clean the tombs: family tradition