Toro Ranch turbodiesel is strong and comfortable, but comes up with high prices – 11/14/2021

Fiat Toro got a new turbo flex engine, as I’ve shown here, but along with that came a good renovation in the content and also in the look of the other versions. This is the case of the invoked Ranch version, this one made for those who like or really need to put this truck at work and out of town, in the countryside.

Ranch is one of the top versions of the Toro line, second only to the Ultra, which has an urban proposal, with emphasis on the hardtop in the bucket and which practically creates a third volume in the rear.

For those who like a really flashy look, there’s everything to have fun with the accessories applied at Toro Ranch. At the front, it has a larger grille, an ornament that imitates a bush, is loaded with chrome details, has side stirrups, mudguards and the classic moldings on the wheel boxes.

Inside, you can tell it’s just as or more eye-catching than the outside, with a brown finish reminiscent of earth – on the seats and doors – and chrome accents. On the central panel, the situation is even more serious, with a finish that imitates wood, something like a tree bark, a more rustic look and with a small plaque with the name of the version on the right side.

In this 2022 line, something that deserves attention is the new multimedia system screen, very large, 10 inches and vertical. It’s beautiful, offers great definition and makes another inspiration for the big Ram clear. Ranch also received a change in the instrument panel with a 07-inch 100% digital and configurable screen.

Furthermore, it remains very safe with its seven airbags, electronic traction and stability controls, in addition to the intelligent package that brings together a lane departure warning that corrects the steering wheel, frontal collision warning with automatic braking, ramp departure assistant, among other very important ones.

Guaranteed strength for work

To fulfill its goal of being an efficient truck for work and not just a flashy model on the street, Toro Ranch needs the strength to accelerate and carry real weight, right? Because it fulfills this objective with the same set known from the other diesel versions, formed by the 2.0 turbodiesel engine of 170 horsepower and the 09-speed automatic transmission.

And more than power, the good torque of 35.7 Kgfm – which appears fast at low engine rpm – is the key point for those who need to take advantage of its efficient carrying capacity, which is one ton. To tackle dirt and mud, it offers 4×2 and automatic 4×4 traction modes – the system distributes power according to the situation – and also the 4×4 option with reduced speed. But it doesn’t have the differential lock like a classic 4×4.

Now, in practice, for those thinking of investing in it just for work, it’s always worth checking out the medium-sized pickup trucks, including those with a diesel engine, since the prices of the larger ones start in a very close range. But it’s clear that Toro Ranch’s proposal is to talk to those who prefer a smaller diesel pickup, with handling and comfort close to a passenger car and, in particular, who really appreciate the different and flashy style.

Fiat Toro Ranch Turbodiesel AT9 Price: BRL 205,496.00 (SP)

