Traditional politics have given stability to the Bolsonaro government, says Gilmar Mendes

In an exclusive interview with CNN, minister Gilmar Mendes, from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), commented this Sunday (14) on the rapprochement of Jair Bolsonaro with Centrão parties and the possible affiliation of the president to the PL.

“The president, when he took office back there, said that he would not repeat the model of coalition presidentialism and ended up opting for parliamentary support from the thematic benches. Thematic benches are very true to your own interests. When it comes to voting on a specific amendment, which affects those they represent, there are already doubts,” declared Mendes.

In the assessment of the STF minister, successive defeats in votes in Congress made the president feel the need to approach traditional politics. “It gained stability in a government that was very unstable.”

The interview took place in Lisbon, where the Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research (IDP), in which Mendes is a partner, is organizing this week the “Forum Jurídico”, with the participation of Brazilian politicians.

Mendes also commented on the affiliation of former judge and former justice minister Sergio Moro to Podemos, which could make his candidacy for the presidency viable, and the possible entry into politics of former attorney Deltan Dallagnol, who headed Operation Lava Jato.

“Politics and politicians should celebrate sincerity. if [eles] they used to do politics before exercising the position of prosecutor and judge, now they will do it in the right field, in the field of politics, joining a political party. They will certainly have to account for what they have done in the past,” Mendes told the policy analyst at CNN Thais Arbex.

“In fact, it’s a demonstration that maybe they’ve done politics before, with a different shirt. Now they will do politics in the dress of a political party and playing in the proper field. Good luck [a eles]”, added Mendes, critic of Moro and Deltan’s performance in Lava Jato.