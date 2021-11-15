Transitions in Chile. by Jeferson Miola

by Jeferson Miola

“It’s sooner rather than later, in the beginning, the great boulevards will open up from where you pass the free man, to build a better society”. Salvador Allende’s last speech at the Palacio de la Moneda, September 11, 1973.

As a stage for quite original political, social and institutional processes, Chile provides fundamental references for anti-neoliberal struggles and resistance in our hemisphere.

As Emir Sader wrote, “Chile regains its character as a laboratory of political experiences in Latin America”; it appears as a counter-hegemonic reference for the construction of anti-neoliberal alternatives.

The country’s new Constitution is being written within the framework of an exclusive Constituent Assembly, elected with gender parity, with representation of indigenous peoples and a 2/3 majority composed of representatives and leaders from the popular-democratic field. The deadline for completing their work is October 2022.

In parallel to the Constituent Assembly, the presidential election takes place. The 1st shift will be on November 21st and the 2nd on December 19th.

And, amidst the Constituent Assembly and the election, the country’s deputies approved the opening of the process of impeachment of President Sebastián Piñera, who, however, has little chance of being approved by the Senate controlled by a government majority.

The ongoing political and social dynamics; whose developments, however promising, are uncertain; paves the way for the possibility of Chile starting two transitions:

[i]. the transition from the Pinochet-authoritarian institutionality still in force since the formal end of the bloody dictatorship to a republican-democratic legal framework of social rights and participatory democracy; and

[ii]. the transition from ultraliberalism pioneered in Chile by Washington during the Pinochet dictatorship to a strengthened, plurinational, decommodified state, provider of public education and health, with social justice and based on the “welcome live”.

The student revolts that shook the country in the middle of the first decade of this century onwards were, to a large extent, the harbinger of the political recomposition that the country is experiencing today.

The youth and student leaderships forged in the context of those revolts are today at the center of the country’s class struggle, as is the case of Gabriel Boric, presidential candidate for the Frente Amplio grouping – a plural space that brings together different organizations, representations and movements of the Chilean left.

Not even the direct protagonists of those events were aware of the impulse they were giving to the vigorous dynamic that would take place in a future that proved to be closer than distant.

There was not only a generational renewal, but also a political and organizational revolution of the left and Chilean progressivism. These emerging leaderships overcame traditional parties and structures and gained greater popular support.

Since the reestablishment of electoral routine in Chile in 1990, this year’s election represents the first concrete and real possibility of electing an anti-neoliberal platform to govern the country, and with the strength of the constituent process in its favor, which is on its way to settle the legal and institutional bases of the post-neoliberal perspective that could become a reality with the election of the Frente Amplio government.

Feminist activist Soledad Parada, who until the last day of the Allende administration was a presidential advisor on women’s policies, sees similarities between the generation she was part of, and the generation of left-wing leaders who now head the political process.

In her view, these two generations coincide in combativeness; in radicalism and, above all, because they are made up of militants who do not be afraid to fight and fight for the ideals of democracy, justice and equality.

Chileans are suspicious of electoral polls. No wonder, they justify, because the prognoses made by different research companies do not rarely differ – and a lot – from the official results of the polls.

Surveys published recently [a legislação chilena proíbe pesquisas nos 15 dias prévios à votação] on the 1st round, favorable prognoses alternate between Gabriel Boric and José Antonio Kast, a politician from the fascist extreme right who defends the Pinochet dictatorship and idolizes Trump and Bolsonaro. Kast is the son of a former Nazi soldier and brother of former Pinochet minister Miguel Kast; a Chicago Boy contemporary of the Pocket Minister Paulo Guedes.

In relation to the 2nd round, the convergence of prognoses is greater, indicating the victory of Gabriel Boric. He tends to benefit mostly from the transfer of votes from Yasna Provoste, formerly of Concertación; in addition, of course, to the intense social dynamics in progress.

Latin American attention is focused on Chile; a country that, despite being isolated with its long-term territory pressed between the Andes Mountains and the Pacific Ocean; it functions as a prodigious powerhouse of democratic, popular, and decolonial experiments.

Almost 50 years after the coup financed and executed by the USA to interrupt the path of democratic transition to socialism of President Allende, the Chilean left regains hegemonic strength and political power to bury the rubble of Pinochetismo and its most ominous work, neoliberalism.

(Text originally published in the BLOG Do Jeferson Miola)

