Twilight’s Jacob Taylor Lautner Announces Engagement in Romantic Mood · TV News

Taylor Lautner, the eternal Jacob Black of the Twilight saga in theaters, announced on Saturday (13) that he is engaged to Tay Dome. The request was romantic, with the star kneeling on the floor to ask for her lover’s hand in marriage after three years of dating.

Lautner recorded the time of the request and posted the photos on their social networks. In the caption, the actor did not hide his emotion. “And out of nowhere, all my dreams came true,” wrote the actor. In the photos, Tay appears surprised as well as emotional, surrounded by rose petals and small candles around her.

After the request, Tay posted the same photos on his personal Instagram profile and celebrated. “I can’t wait to spend eternity with you,” declared Lautner’s fiancée. In comments, he reinforced her words. “I have news for you: the feeling is the same”.

Lautner’s sister Makena Moore couldn’t contain her excitement and replied, “I’m finally getting a sister! My best friends are getting married!” she wrote.

Lautner and Tay, who works as a nurse, announced their relationship in 2018 after the actor posted a photo of them in matching Halloween costumes. Since then, they’ve kept fans updated about dating through social media.

The actor rose to stardom after acting in the four films of the Twilight franchise and forming the saga’s popular love triangle with Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan) and Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen).

The actor’s next project will be in Home Team, a Netflix comedy starring Kevin James.

See below the publication with the romantic announcement of the engagement of Lauter and Tay: