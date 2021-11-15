Twins are born stilted in São Pedro da Aldeia, in RJ | Lakes Region

After nine months waiting and preparing for the arrival of the twins, Beatriz Santos was surprised at the time of delivery: the babies Théo and Gael were born with little heads. This type of delivery occurs when the baby is born inside the amniotic sac, that is, it does not rupture before birth. She had yet another surprise, the brothers were born in separate and intact amniotic sacs.

The brothers came into the world on the last day of October in a hospital in São Pedro da Aldeia, in the Lagos Region of Rio. Beatriz, who is already the mother of Davi Lucas, 8 years old, says that the twins were a ‘fright’. ‘.

“Two years ago I had an abdominoplasty [cirurgia plástica no abdômen] , and 8 months ago I had breast reduction, so I couldn’t imagine getting pregnant. But when I found out about the pregnancy, I felt like it was going to be twins. I had no idea that they would be born in the bag, it was very exciting”, she says.

The delivery was a caesarean and scheduled. Who was born first was Gael, at 13:32 and weighing 2.35 kg and two minutes later Théo arrived with 2.63 kg.

The birth of the siblings was recorded by Juliana Pereira, who has been working with birth photography since 2019. She says that everyone was excited by the moment and that she was very focused to be able to register the best click.

“I had already photographed a childbirth in the past year. But it was very different this time, because they were the two babies. I was super happy! Photographing childbirth is always exciting. But in this case, as it is a rare situation, in a twin birth, it was even more special”, reveals Juliana.

The gynecologist, obstetrician and professor of Medicine at Universidade Santo Amaro, Dr. Gabriel Monteiro, says that plucked birth is a beautiful and very rare phenomenon in obstetrics..

He explains that the baby in the womb is surrounded by the amniotic sac, which is formed by a thin but resistant film. In twin pregnancies there may be one or two bags – in the case of the photo, there are two bags. About 10% of women have a sudden break in their purse – as in scenes from movies and soap operas, where the purse bursts and the mother-to-be runs off to motherhood.

“However, in most cases, the bag breaks during labor. In very rare cases, it is estimated that 1 in every 80,000 occurs, there is a plucked birth, in which the membrane does not break and the baby is born wrapped in the membrane that kept it immersed in amniotic fluid throughout the pregnancy. It’s beautiful because we can see the baby after birth as it stays inside the mother’s womb. .

Both mother and twins are fine and at home.

