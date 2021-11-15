Two more confirmed purchases for the Airbus A330 MRTT; now it’s 5 in a few days

A330 MRTT of the United Arab Emirates – Image: Airbus





After the announcement, last Friday, that the Spanish Ministry of Defense has confirmed an order for three units of the Airbus A330 MRTT, the European manufacturer informs today, November 14, direct from the Dubai Airshow, that it has yet to purchase the model. was closed.

The UAE Air Force and Air Defense has formally ordered two additional A330 aircraft Multirole Tanker Transport (MRTT), increasing the country’s MRTT fleet by up to five aircraft.

With deliveries starting in 2024, this agreement will also cover the upgrade of the country’s current A330 MRTT fleet to the latest enhanced version.

“Since entering service in 2013 with the UAE Air Force, the A330 MRTT has delivered much more than initially expected, meeting our customers’ operational needs. This new order, added to the growing MRTT customer base, confirms the suitability of our platform as the world’s benchmark tanker,” said Bernhard Brenner, Executive Vice President Marketing and Sales, Airbus Defense and Space.

The A330 MRTT combines next-generation tanker technology with operational experience built on over 250,000 flight hours in service. The A330 MRTT is interoperable with recipient aircraft around the world and offers true multi-functional capabilities, most recently proven during the recent MEDEVAC and strategic transport missions during the COVID-19 crisis.

Airbus information



