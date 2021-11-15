UK will apply booster dose against Covid-19 in people over 40 years old

The application of the booster dose against Covid-19 in the United Kingdom should be extended to people between 40 and 49 years old, informed the health authorities on Monday (15), in an attempt by the government to increase the immunity of the population before the Winter.

Currently, the entire population over the age of 50, as well as people from the risk group and healthcare professionals can receive the booster, and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) has said that availability will be expanded.

The recommendation comes as the UK Health Safety Agency released data from a study that found the booster dose offers more than 90% protection against symptomatic Covid-19 for people aged 50 and over.

“Booster shots in more vulnerable adults – and second shots in young people – are important ways to increase our protection against Covid-19,” said Wei Shen Lim, JCVI President for Immunization. “These vaccines will also help extend our protection through 2022.”

The UK is mainly using Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna injections in the booster launch, with people being eligible 6 months after their second injection.

The real-world study found that protection against symptomatic cases of Covid-19 after the booster dose was 93.1% for people who initially received the AstraZeneca vaccine and 94% for people who originally received the Pfizer vaccine.

However, the panel declined to recommend the extra dose for those under 40, saying it had found no robust evidence of a decline in protection against severe Covid-19 in this age group.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is leaning on the immunization campaign to try to withstand the winter pressures on hospitals without resorting to another lockdown.