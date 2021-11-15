Um Lugar ao Sol generates “fight” between directors at Globo

The telenovela Um Lugar ao Sol debuted last Monday (08) in an atmosphere of great expectations for being the first completely new plot recorded during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic. But with a week in the air, the plot that marks the arrival of Lícia Manzo at 9 pm has been generating buzz and a fight between two Globo departments: dramaturgy and programming. The heated discussion occurs because of the period in which the production starring Cauã Reymond, Andreia Horta and Alinne Moraes was aired.

continues after advertising

According to the on the small screen, the decision to premiere Um Lugar ao Sol in the first week of November was the programming department, headed by Amauri Soares. In his view, it was enough time to go live after Império and warm up the engines for Pantanal, which has become the priority of the new Globo summit, headed by Ricardo Waddington and which has already generated general jealousy.

It turns out that Jose Luiz Villamarim had already asked the programming to organize the end of Império in order to guarantee the premiere of Um Lugar ao Sol two weeks earlier, in mid-October. Amauri Soares’ team, however, was against alleging that the date would interfere with Pantanal. As the current telenovela will have 107 chapters, it would end in mid-February, if it premiered in October, which would lead to the remake of the 1990 plot of Manchete, to air a week before Carnaval, which was vetoed by Waddington.

continues after advertising

Even so, Villamarim would have tried at all costs to pull Um Lugar ao Sol even earlier, at the beginning of last month, but received another no. The programming department stated that there was still a long way to go to record and the order was to release a soap opera when it was completely recorded. The dramaturgy director argued that there could be exceptions, as happened with Nos Tempos do Imperador, which continued recording until recently, even though it had already premiered, but to no avail and it ended up being voted out.

continues after advertising

Low Ibope from A Place in the Sun

O on the small screen spoke with a source in the drama department, who explained the discomfort at the end of the first week. For her, Villamarim is deeply irritated with the programming sector, which had guaranteed there was no risk with Um Lugar ao Sol debuting in early November. It turns out that he was not informed that the telenovela would face other problems, in addition to airing at the end of the year.

As if it wasn’t enough to start in a period of reopening the quarantine, in which the share is logically lower, Um Lugar ao Sol has dancing time at Globo. In the first week alone, it aired at different times Wednesday and Thursday because of football, faced the extended holiday this Monday (15) and will still continue fighting with two more days being aired earlier because of the national team game. Brazilian championship and the Brazilian championship this second week.

continues after advertising

This has been generating low ratings and scaring the audience, who have not yet had time to get used to the plot and cannot follow the telenovela in its traditional schedule. Putting production into two full weeks of football left Villamarim uneasy, to the point that he filed a formal complaint against the schedule with Ricardo Waddington.

A place in the sun doesn’t have a chance

In the view of the dramaturgy director, the schedule did not give the soap a chance to react on Ibope. That’s because, its first two weeks were deeply affected by time changes and, soon after, the share will be lower due to the end of the year, as it happens every year. The expectation is for more fall because of the first Christmas with less restrictions in two years.

continues after advertising

When everything stabilizes and A Place in the Sun has a chance to grow, from the second week of January onwards, it will already be entering the final stretch, as it is shorter. To make matters worse, the forecast is that, if there are no changes in the edition, the plot will come to an end precisely on the Carnival holiday. In the corridors of the dramaturgy sector, the production is treated as a fill-in in the face of this.