Unemployment insurance installments in 2022 should be revised; understand

The minimum wage is the basis for unemployment insurance payments. Since the minimum benefit amount corresponds to the salary paid. Thus, according to forecast, the payment of unemployment insurance in 2022, may have a readjustment of up to 9.1%.

As provided by law, the employee who is dismissed without just cause will be entitled to unemployment insurance. Through it, the worker can get a benefit with a duration of three and five months, which can be continuous or alternating. The amount will depend on how much the professional received and the number of installments varies according to the time worked.

Unemployment insurance installments in 2022

As we said initially, unemployment insurance is based on the minimum wage. Currently, the national floor is R$1,100.00, but according to forecasts, it could reach R$1,200.10 in 2022. The value is only a projection, as the amount will only be disclosed at the end of 2021.

The 2022 unemployment insurance floor will correspond to a minimum wage. On the other hand, the forecast ceiling should be around R$ 2,085.81. Currently, the amount is R$1,911.84, which is the maximum paid in 2021.

The federal government predicts that 8.2 million Brazilians will be fired without just cause in 2022 and must apply for the benefit.

How to apply for unemployment insurance?

When the employee is dismissed without just cause, the employer gives the dismissed worker the Unemployment Insurance Application Document. With this document, it is possible to enter the benefit by the following means: