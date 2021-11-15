Unexpected phrase said by Marília Mendonça during the last show goes viral and shocks the web

The singer Marília Mendonça it returned to having its name among the most talked about subjects on the internet last weekend.

The reason, this time, had to do with a video made during the last show performed by the artist before her death due to a tragic plane accident in Minas Gerais.

In the images, recorded in the city of Sorocaba, in São Paulo, the country woman appears talking to the public about her fear of being forgotten.

At the time, she said that she had the idea of ​​releasing a song that is different from all the others in her repertoire, so that she will always be remembered.

“People will forget Marília Mendonça. I swear to you that I’ve thought this over many times. It suddenly gave me the idea of ​​releasing a song that is totally different from everything else”, declared Marília, who added:

“It’s not a song that you identify with, that you lived through history. And you guys gave me the big surprise that to this day this song has never left the top 100 since it was released. I have no words to thank you for this”.

Internet users, of course, were moved by the video. “will never be forgotten“, assured a fan. “We will never forget. Eternal in our hearts”, said another. “Strong record. It’s hard to believe!”, finished another one.

It is worth mentioning that Marília died on Friday, the 5th, at 26 years of age. She was aboard a King Air C90A that crashed near the Piedade waterfall, near Ubaporanga Airport, in Minas Gerais.

In addition to the artist, four more people were on board the aircraft, a twin-engine Beech Aircraft. Two advisors, the pilot and the copilot. At first, the artist’s press office informed that she had been rescued alive, but the information was denied moments later.

The singer was unconscious inside the plane for the entire period, and when rescuers located her, she was lifeless. The accident occurred on BR 474, in Piedade de Caratinga, Minas Gerais. Help was requested around 3:30 pm.

The sertaneja, who was born in Cristianópolis, Goiás, emerged as an icon of “feminejo” in 2016, with hits such as Infiel, Supera and Eu Sei de Cor. Before, she was already a composer of great hits in the music industry.

Watch: