Unprecedented negotiation guarantees R$ 2.5 billion to Globo in 2022

With the right to be advertised in the ‘Jornal Nacional’, Globo closed the sponsorship contracts for exhibitions of football games next year. For the first time there will be 7 major advertisers: Chevrolet, Grupo Petrópolis, Hypera Pharma, Vivo, Itaú, Sportingbet and Amazon.







“Let there be a heart!”: Globo’s billion-dollar revenue from football is capable of impressing even Galvão Bueno Photo: Photomontage/Reproduction/Globe/TV room

“Companies and brands that trust the passion of Brazilians for the sport and the quality of Globo’s broadcasts”, read anchor Helter Duarte, who covers William Bonner’s vacation.

The agreement with the record number of sponsors will generate revenue of approximately R$ 2.5 billion for the Rio broadcaster. Equivalent to 20% of Grupo Globo’s total revenue in 2020. Amount greater than Record TV’s general revenue and double what SBT bills in 1 year.

The closing of the advertising super package for the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil – with insertions in open TV, pay TV and digital platforms – was celebrated by Globo’s summit as a goal in the World Cup final, especially by the general director of Business Integrated in Advertising, Manzar Feres, and the Director of Sport Content, Renato Ribeiro.





The announcement of the mega negotiation deserved space in the ‘National Newspaper’ Photo: Reproduction

The guarantee of this revenue gives breath to the channel after a complicated phase, with a loss of over R$ 100 million in the first half, in part as a result of the effects of the covid-19 pandemic. In 2020 and earlier this year, Globo needed to renegotiate broadcasting rights for sporting events and advance amounts to partners, in addition to facing retraction in the advertising market.

The good news about football in 2022 comes after setbacks in relation to the competition. The leading broadcaster on Ibope lost Copa Libertadores and Copa América to SBT, and was forced to give up the exclusivity of transmission on digital platforms for the matches of the World Cup in Qatar, which will be held between November and December of next year . Despite this, Globo continues to be the strongest channel covering the most popular sport in the country.