Updating WhatsApp with the option of having four connected devices worries users

After an update of WhatsApp that allows users to use the social network on up to four devices without the cell phone being connected to the internet, many have been asking themselves about their security and privacy with the use of the app, as the change affects users lose some control of your accounts.

What worries is precisely the fact that the other devices work without the cell phone being connected to the internet, at first the novelty seemed to be very good, but later users began to fear that they would lose control of their accounts, because if the other devices continue to work, and if someone has entered the account without authorization, the person can continue using the app without the owner knowing.

And there is another detail that draws the public’s attention, is the option of the user of a particular device to delete a conversation history without necessarily being deleted from other devices, making each device have its own life and its own message history.

It is important to remember that messages, photos and videos continue to be encrypted end-to-end in each of the conversations, meaning that only two people involved in the conversation can disable this security feature provided by the app.

But still, if the account is accessed by a criminal on one of the connected devices, he can have access to all conversations until the account holder notices the suspicious activity, but this is not considered a breach of the security feature.

Beware of scams

If you are a frequent user of this new feature, WhatsApp is important that you do a review from time to time to remember which phones or computers you left your account connected.

Try not to use WhatsApp Web on public computers and if you do, remember to always log out of the device when you leave the environment, even if it’s in your work environment, these are ways of prevention that should be even more practiced.

To disconnect your account from the device, you can click on the three dots located in the upper right corner of the main WhatsApp Web conversations screen and then click on the “disconnect” option.

If by chance you want to carry out the procedure by cell phone, just click on the three points found on the tab of conversations and after that enter “connected devices”. In this location he can find the connected devices and log out.