US bank robber identified after 52-year hunt | World

The fugitive behind one of the most famous US bank robberies was identified after a 52-year manhunt, US officials announced.

Ted Conrad worked as a cashier at the Society National Bank in Cleveland., in Ohio, when he robbed the institution in July 1969.

He disappeared with US$ 215,000, the equivalent of US$ 1.7 million (R$ 9.2 million) nowadays.

After that, he lived a quiet and unpretentious life, according to investigators from the Marshals Service (the US Police Chiefs Service, an agency of the Department of Justice).

Conrad, who died in May this year of lung cancer, was just 20 years old when he committed the crime.

He reportedly took advantage of the poor security of the bank, and walked away with the money stuffed in a brown paper bag as the branch closed on a Friday night.

When the other bank employees realized that the money was gone, two days later, Conrad was gone.

He unleashed a chase that would last more than half a century, and his case went on to appear on television shows such as America’s Most Wanted and Unsolved Mysteries, whose titles translate as “America’s Most Wanted and “Unsolved Mysteries”, respectively.

According to the Marshals Service, Conrad allegedly told friends of his plans to rob the bank and bragged about how easy it would be.

He would have been obsessed with Steve McQueen’s 1968 bank robbery film Crown the Magnificent and would have watched it more than a dozen times during its preparation for the robbery.

The Marshals Service claims that, after his disappearance, Conrad changed his name to Thomas Randele and fled to Washington and Los Angeles, before settling in a Boston suburb about a thousand miles away from the crime scene.

Investigators say he later lived a quiet and modest life — according to the New York Times, he has spent the past 40 years working as a golf pro and at a used car dealership.

The case remained clueless for decades until investigators, alerted by the appearance of Randele’s obituary in a newspaper, were able to compare documents he had filled out during the 1960s with others that “Randele” had filled out more recently.

Ironically, this includes documents from Randele’s bankruptcy case in a Boston courthouse in 2014.

Deputy Peter Elliott was one of the lead investigators on the theft. He inherited the case from his father John, who was obsessed with finding out what had happened to the audacious thief.

“My dad never stopped looking for Conrad and always wanted a closure until his death in 2020,” Elliott said.

“I hope my father is resting a little better today, knowing that his investigation and the US Marshals Service ended this decades-old mystery.”