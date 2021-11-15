US bank robber identified after 52-year hunt

Ted Conrad

Ted Conrad walked out of a Cleveland bank with $250,000 stuffed in a paper bag

The fugitive behind one of the most famous US bank robberies was identified after a 52-year manhunt, US officials announced.

Ted Conrad worked as a teller at the Society National Bank in Cleveland, Ohio, when he robbed the institution in July 1969.

He disappeared with US$ 215,000, the equivalent of US$ 1.7 million (R$ 9.2 million) nowadays.

After that, he lived a quiet and unpretentious life, according to investigators from the Marshals Service (the US Police Chiefs Service, an agency of the Department of Justice).