US decides to ban Huawei and ZTE for good

In a new chapter in the technological struggle between the US and China, the US government has just passed a law that banish once companies like the country’s giants Huawei and ZTE. The measure even prevents these companies — considered “a threat to national security” — from obtaining new licenses to operate in the telecommunications sector.

titled as Secure Equipment Act (Safe Equipment Law, in free translation), the text says that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) must disregard all requests from companies that also fall into this category of threat to the country. The text was approved unanimously last month.

In practice, this means that equipment from the aforementioned brands, and also from other Chinese companies, can no longer be used in the American telecommunications sector.

It is worth remembering that the regulatory body said that it has identified three other Chinese companies that represent such “threat to the country’s security”, they are: Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.

According to FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, this law promises to ensure that “unsafe equipment from companies like Huawei and ZTE can no longer be inserted into America’s communications networks.”

Finally, the FCC also proposed new rules for revoking licenses. Last month, the agency voted to withdraw another Chinese company, China Telecom. The company will end its activities after 20 years of operation in the country.

In response, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, said that despite the crackdown, the US has so far presented no evidence of the allegations.

Next week, President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual meeting to discuss the case.

Main Image Credits: Ink Drop/Shutterstock

