US Opens Yet Another Investigation Against Tesla After Accident

The National Road Traffic Safety Administration of U.S, the NHTSA said it is reviewing a report from a consumer who reports that a Tesla Model Y, a crossover model launched last year by the electric car company, was involved in an accident while using the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software for autopilot.

The owner of the Tesla Model Y 2021 reported to the automotive safety agency that on November 3rd in Brea, in California, the vehicle was in FSD Beta mode “and when turning left, it entered the wrong lane and hit another car”.

The Model Y “calls out a warning in mid-turn” and the driver tried to take control, however “the car took control and forced itself into the wrong lane,” the report says. The vehicle was severely damaged on the driver’s side, added the owner.

“NHTSA is aware of the consumer complaint in question and is in communication with the manufacturer for additional information,” an NHTSA spokesperson told Reuters last Friday (12).

Sought, Tesla did not comment on the case.

Earlier this month, Tesla recalled nearly 12,000 vehicles in the United States because of a communication error that could trigger a false collision warning or unexpectedly trigger an automatic emergency brake.

The recall was requested after a software update for vehicles with FSD Beta. Tesla said that more than 99.8% of vehicles recalled on Oct. 29 had installed a software update to resolve the issue and no further action was required.

FSD is an advanced driver assistance system that handles some driving tasks, but the company says it doesn’t make vehicles completely autonomous. The features “require a fully attentive driver,” he says.

Last month, NHTSA raised concerns about how the FSD was being used. “Despite Tesla’s characterization of the FSD as ‘beta’, he is capable of and is being used on public roads,” said NHTSA.

In August, another formal safety investigation into Tesla’s autopilot system as well, another driver assistance software system, after a dozen accidents involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles.

*Translated text. Click here to read the original, in English.