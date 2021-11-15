Vaccine passport becomes mandatory in Ceará from this Monday (15th); see rules – Metro

Proof of the complete vaccination scheme against Covid-19 is required, as of this Monday (15), in bars, restaurants and events throughout Ceará. The so-called ‘vaccine passport’ can be presented in physical or digital form.

According to the decree published last Saturday (13), in addition to consumers, establishments required to charge for the document must extend the requirement to its workers.

Who will need to present the ‘vaccination passport’

Anyone able to get vaccinated who wants to access beach huts, restaurants and bars. Thus, the document will be required for the public from 12 years of age.

Those from other age groups who were not vaccinated for medical reasons will need to prove the situation.

In addition to consumers, employees of these establishments must also present the document.

Where will the document be charged

In Ceará, all social and sporting events, bars and restaurants must charge proof of immunization against Covid-19 to enter these spaces.

Also included are beach huts and hotels. Restaurants in malls that have a private space, that is, outside the food court, must also require the document.

How to get a vaccination passport

Access the Ceará App. This tool is available for the iOS system, but it is already being gradually implemented for Android;

You can also output the document from the ConnectSUS page. Through these channels, based on CPF data, it is possible to access and download the document.

After accessing one of the options above, just enter the CPF data to download the document. Look:

Why the document requirement

According to Governor Camilo Santana (PT), despite the fall in the indicators of the pandemic, most serious cases of the disease were registered in people who were not immunized, as announced last Friday (12).

The decision to demand a passport for the vaccine, however, was accompanied by the total release of the food sector outside the home. If before, these establishments could stay open until 3 am, now there are no longer any time restrictions.

Review the live:

