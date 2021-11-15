Vaccine passport may be presented in physical or digital media in Ceará

The vaccine passport, which must be required for entry into restaurants, bars, beach huts and events in Ceará, can be physical or digital. The document must attest that the carrier has completed the vaccination schedule against Covid-19, for his age group, as determined in a State Decree published this Saturday, 13. Measure is valid from this Monday, 15th.

Table of Contents About the subject Subscribe THE PEOPLE+

Changes

Teaching Tags

About the subject

As determined, the vaccination passport can be the physical proof of vaccination or the digital proof of vaccination issued on the website of the State Health Department, by the Ceará App, of the State Government, by Connect Sus, of the Ministry of Health, or by another digital platform for that purpose.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

READ MORE | Vaccination passport: how to issue a document to enter events in Ceará

Changes

According to the decision of the State Government, establishments whose access is subject to the presentation of proof of vaccination are “exempted from observing social distancing and restrictions on working hours”.

According to the document, the mandatory health passport does not exempt, however, the fulfillment of other measures required in the sanitary protocol, mainly the mandatory use of masks.

Removal of time limit for bars and restaurants and adherence to the vaccine passport was announced by Governor Camilo Santana (PT) on Friday, 12, during live broadcast on social networks.

Dispensing with social distancing in places that condition entry to passports also includes restaurants in hotels and shopping malls. In the latter case, only for those located indoors. Thus, establishments whose services are provided in a food court without private physical space are excluded from the restriction.

The State Government determines that establishments required to charge the health passport must extend the requirement to their workers and collaborators. The health passport will not be required as a condition of access to establishments by under 12 years old or by people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. In this case, it is necessary to present a medical certificate proving the impossibility.

Teaching

In the case of State educational establishments that require a health passport as a condition of access to the place for teachers, employees and students aged 12 or over, a determination allows the minimum distance in the classroom to be waived.

Previously authorized in-person teaching activities, with no limit on the capacity of students per class, remain free. Educational institutions are still authorized to make the transition from the hybrid teaching modality to full face-to-face teaching, including the realization of assessments to be applied during the normal time set for classes.

However, for all purposes, the permanence in the hybrid or virtual regime must be guaranteed to students who cannot return fully or partially to the presential regime for proven medical reasons upon presentation of a certificate or report.

Educational activities should preferably be developed in open environments that are favorable to air recycling. Entities must continue to respect the other sanitary measures provided for in the general and sectorial protocol.

Doubts, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags